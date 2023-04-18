Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter
Published

Priest speaks out after giving fiery homily addressing truth and transgender issues

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
The Christian faith is "grounded in freedom and personal accountability," said Fr. Jeffrey Kirby of Indian Land, South Carolina.

The Christian faith is "grounded in freedom and personal accountability," said Fr. Jeffrey Kirby of Indian Land, South Carolina. (Fr. Jeffrey Kirby, iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'LOVE SPEAKS THE TRUTH' – Fr. Jeffrey Kirby of South Carolina, who recently offered an impassioned homily at his church, spoke with Fox News Digital about handling transgenderism in society today. Continue reading…

'TRULY HER OWN PERSON' A 6-year-old girl from Tennessee has gone viral on TikTok after dressing as Dolly Parton at school. Continue reading...

'SYMBOL OF HOPE' – A Virgin Mary statue has withstood the earthquake in Turkey as the cathedral collapsed around it. Continue reading…

Above left, the Roman Catholic Church of Annunciation (Cathedral of the Annunciation) located in Iskenderun, Turkey, where an earthquake demolished the building. Surviving the quake was a Virgin Mary statue (not pictured). The actual statue is still standing despite the devastation.

Above left, the Roman Catholic Church of Annunciation (Cathedral of the Annunciation) located in Iskenderun, Turkey, where an earthquake demolished the building. Surviving the quake was a Virgin Mary statue (not pictured). The actual statue is still standing despite the devastation. (Burak Kara/Getty Images/iStock)

SOLAR SYSTEM SECRETS – How much do you know about the planets? Try this fun lifestyle quiz to find out! Continue reading…

SLIM BY SUMMER – Looking to drop 10 pounds for beach season? Health experts reveal top tips on how to approach it. Continue reading...

'FIRST-TIME DAD' – A bald eagle has become a proud foster father to an eaglet chick after he had been taking care of a rock. Continue reading…

Eaglet chick peeps at foster dad, Murphy, for more food at the World Bird Sanctuary in Valley Park, Missouri, on April 13, 2023.

Eaglet chick peeps at foster dad, Murphy, for more food at the World Bird Sanctuary in Valley Park, Missouri, on April 13, 2023. (World Bird Sanctuary)

RESUME REVELATION  These type of keywords will have your CV soaring to the top of the pile on a recruiter's desk. Continue reading…

VALUABLE VINTAGE Your old tech could be worth a fortune as the younger generation is bringing old devices back. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games.

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.