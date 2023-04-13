Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Virgin Mary statue withstands earthquake in Turkey as cathedral collapses: 'Inspiring symbol of hope'

Fr. Antuan Ilgit revealed a photo of the Mary and Jesus statue on Facebook: 'With her we will face everything'

By Nicole Pelletiere | Fox News
A statue of Mary, mother of Jesus, survived natural disaster after the deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey in February, devastating that country and taking thousands of lives.

Fr. Antuan Ilgit, a Jesuit priest, turned to Facebook after the image of Mary stood strong as the Cathedral of the Annunciation in Iskenderun was destroyed.

"I brought the image of the Virgin Mary from the Cathedral, this image will be our strength and with her we will face everything," Fr. Ilgit posted on Feb. 6, the same day the quake hit. 

"Let us continue to trust in God and His Holy Providence," he also wrote. "It's raining, it's cold and the shakes are so strong. We feel your closeness and we care."

People died across both Turkey and Syria as a result of the Feb. 6 quake. 

A 6.4 magnitude quake hit Turkey again on Feb. 20, as Fox News Digital reported.

"We also carry our beloved Syria in our hearts," Fr. Ilgit added in his post, which has been translated from Italian to English. 

"May the Lord keep us in His love and be favorable to us! A big hug to everyone."

Above left, the Roman Catholic Church of Annunciation (Cathedral of the Annunciation) located in Iskenderun, Turkey, where an earthquake demolished the building. Surviving the quake was a Virgin Mary statue (not pictured). The actual statue is still standing despite the devastation.

Facebook users commented on the post — offering love and prayers to Fr. Ilgit, his congregation, the Lord and to Mother Mary.

Fox News Digital reached out to Fr. Ilgit for comment.

The alter inside the Roman Catholic Church of Annunciation (Cathedral of the Annunciation) located in Iskenderun, Turkey, appeared to have survived the quake as well.

Fr. Jeffrey Kirby, pastor of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Indian Land, South Carolina, told Fox News Digital that the preservation of the statue of Mary is not the only "miracle" that came from the earthquake in Turkey.

He said it has given hope to those who are suffering as a result.

Many religious artifacts and personal items of people withstood the earthquake. An icon is seen among the remains of the destroyed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church aftermath of the deadly earthquake in Tokacli Village of Altinozu in Hatay province, Turkey.

"The protection of the statue of Mary is a spiritual testimony to the shared affection of Christians and Muslims for the Blessed Virgin Mary," said Fr. Kirby. 

"There are very few religious symbols that are common to Christians and Muslims, but Mary is one of them," he said.

People are seen collecting copies of the Koran and Gospels from the rubble in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. Many religious congregations collapsed, though religious text and symbols survived the disaster.

Fr. Kirby continued, "She is revered in both traditions and the presence of her statue serves as an inspiring symbol of hope to all Christian and Muslim believers."

A doll lies on the ground on Feb. 7, 2023, near the site of a collapsed mosque following an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey.

"In the Christian tradition, the Blessed Virgin Mary is the mother of hope," Kirby added. 

"The survival of her statue, drawn from the chaos of the earthquake, is a call to faith and confidence in God’s presence and the rebuilding of life after loss and destruction."

On March 21, Fr. Ilgit spoke with The Society of Jesus, headquartered in Rome.

A statue symbolizing Mary, mother of Jesus, was virtually left untouched after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey on Feb. 6. The Roman Catholic Church of Annunciation (Cathedral of the Annunciation) located in Iskenderun, Turkey (pictured here), has collapsed around the statue. Fr. Antuan Ilgit revealed a photo of the statue on Facebook.

He revealed how he leaned on communion and prayers in the earthquake — and "never felt alone."

In the interview, he also said Turkey is staying united and helping to heal wounds.

On April 10, Fr. Ilgit announced he was involved in Easter Mass and a vigil at Saint Pierre Church (Sen Piyer Kilisesi) in Istanbul, according to his Facebook page.

