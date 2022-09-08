Prayers for Queen Elizabeth II from faith leaders across the US

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, is under medical supervision, with her team expressing "concern" for her health right now, Buckingham Palace indicated on September 8, 2022.

The Queen has been on the throne for 70 years.

She is 96 years old.

As people around the world await updates about the Queen and pray for her health and her entire family, faith leaders in the U.S. shared thoughts and prayers for her with Fox News Digital.

Prayers from South Carolina

"We pray for the well-being of Queen Elizabeth, who — as Queen of her people for over 70 years — has been a source of stability in a spinning world," Fr. Jeffrey Kirby, pastor of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Indian Land, South Carolina, told Fox News Digital in an emailed message on Thursday.

"We pray that God may restore her to health and give her renewed strength," Fr. Kirby continued.

"We pray for comfort for the Queen because the God of all comfort can encourage her daily in the deepest ways."

"As a world leader, she is a symbol of unity and humanity’s shared solidarity. May God bless her and strengthen her for continued service."

Prayers from Washington, D.C.

"We send the heartfelt prayers of our almost million members of Health Care Sharing Ministries to Queen Elizabeth, a leader of great dignity and grace, as well as to her family at this trying time," said Katy Talento, executive director of the Alliance of Health Care Sharing Ministries, in greater Washington, D.C.

Talento also told Fox News Digital on Thusrday, "We pray that God’s comforts will be present to all who know and love her, and we pray for her speedy recovery."

Prayers from Seattle area

Jesse Bradley, pastor of Grace Community Church near Seattle, told Fox News Digital by email that "prayer is powerful, and God hears us as we pour out our hearts to Him."

He offered several ways to pray for Queen Elizabeth II as she faces a concerning health struggle.

"Wisdom for the doctors who are assessing her condition and making crucial decisions about treatment" is a way we can pray, said Pastor Bradley.

Additionally, he said, people can pray for "comfort for the Queen, because the God of all comfort can encourage her daily in the deepest ways."

He also said, "Peace for her friends and family who care about her so much," is another way we can pray. "God’s peace guards our hearts and minds. Jesus is the Prince of Peace."

He added that people can also pray for "perseverance for the Queen, and that she would truly know how loved she is" — and also, "salvation for the Queen and that she would trust Jesus and abide with Him."

"We can all unite as a global community and join in prayer together."

"In times like this we can all unite as a global community and join in prayer together," he added.

"Continue to pray for the Queen and other people you know who are in pain and suffering."

Quoting Psalm 46:1 in the Bible, Pastor Bradley added, "God is our refuge, strength and an ever-present help in trouble.’"

Another faith leader offered his thoughts and prayers for the Queen as well.

Prayers from North Carolina

"Like most Americans, I am both thankful that queens and kings of Britannia no longer reign over our homeland, and I am at the same time fascinated by the link that the English monarchy brings to our common ancestry," said Judge Phil Ginn, president of Southern Evangelical Seminary in Charlotte, N.C.

"As the beloved Queen Elizabeth’s health appears to be in a declining state, my prayer is both for her well-being in this world and in the next to come," he continued.

"As England prepares for the inevitable transition from one monarch to the next, may the new king rule with the same modesty, morality, wisdom and kindness toward the English people that have marked the long reign of Queen Elizabeth."

"God save the Queen!" he added.