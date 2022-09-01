Limbaugh father-daughter book about the Bible aims to inspire everyday people in their faith

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Number-one bestselling author David Limbaugh has just released "The Resurrected Jesus: The Church in the New Testament" (Regnery Publishing, Sept. 2022) — a new book he co-wrote with a very special literary partner: one of his own children.

He and daughter Christen Limbaugh Bloom toiled together on the Christian-themed book for the past year both as professionals and as a unique father-daughter team — and shared their passion for the Bible and their faith, as well as the forces that brought them together, during a joint phone interview with Fox News Digital this week.

Among other points, Christen Limbaugh Bloom shared that reading the Bible is "a conversation with God" — and "we are not alone when we read the Bible," she said.

In the book, the pair examine Paul’s final seven epistles, known as the prison epistles, which he wrote while he was in jail in Rome — and the pastoral epistles, which he wrote to his understudy evangelists, Timothy and Titus. They convey the meaning of "living in the light of the Resurrection."

The authors also offer commentary and interactive prayers for readers throughout.

Throughout, they also convey that the Bible — which can seem intimidating to people who haven't explored it perhaps as much as they'd like to, or as closely as they'd like to — is much more approachable and accessible than many people think.

Said Limbaugh on the topic, "One of the reasons I decided to start writing Christian books is because I know what it's like to be a skeptic. I know what it's like to be intimidated by the Bible — and I also know what it's like to overcome that skepticism and intimidation," he added.

The pair want to "encourage people and inspire people to read scripture itself."

"And I learned through teaching Sunday school, once I became enthusiastic about scripture, that you can really relate it to people on a lay level and ignite passion in them by trying to explain a little about what the Bible is all about. That is really one of our main goals of the book: to encourage people and inspire people to read scripture itself."

The writers "explain the biblical narrative, in their own words — without being presumptuous, because we're not formal, trained experts — what it all means," said Limbaugh.

In addition, they "share commentary," all in an effort to convey just how accessible and important the Bible truly is and "to help people overcome any obstacles and to dive into it all for themselves, so it can be a guide to them for life."

Christen Bloom, for her part, explained that she "was raised in a Christian home" by her parents and grew up reading the Bible.

"But it wasn't until college, really, that I learned for myself that there is an opportunity in reading the Bible to really hear from God personally," she said.

"It's an invitation for [people] to have a conversation with God by reading his word."

"I think if people approach the Bible with the understanding that it's the word of God for them — that it's God speaking into their lives — then it's an invitation for them to have a conversation with God by reading his word," she said.

She noted that when people are reading the Bible and perhaps have questions or are confused about something, "it's OK to pause while reading the Bible, and pray to God, and ask him, ‘What does this mean?’ We can treat it as a conversation with God — and know that we are not alone when we read the Bible."

"God is literally right there with you," she said.

Added Limbaugh to his daughter's point, "By impressing upon readers that it truly is the word of God — that we take scripture, truly, as the word of God — then others might say for the first time in their lives, ‘Wow, it really could be.' There's all the more incentive for them to read the Bible," he said.

"There is a purpose, from beginning to end. It's the story of God's plan of redemption for all mankind."

"We stress that it's over and over."

The Bible, said Limbaugh — who has studied it extensively and published other books about it — "was written by 40 authors over 1,500 years. And yet, it is all thematically tied together. There is a purpose, from beginning to end. And it's the story of God's plan of redemption for all mankind."

And this is "all revealed through the stories of real human beings," he added.

These are people "God created and who fell — and people that he sent his son to die for, so that he could redeem them and they could live with him in all eternity."

"Nostradamus made a lot of mistakes. God didn't make any."

He mentioned with reverence "the prophecies in the Old Testament that were fulfilled, literally, in the New Testament."

"And it kind of blows you away," when you study this and realize this, he noted. "Because Nostradamus made a lot of mistakes," added Limbaugh. "God didn't make any."

Father and daughter as co-authors

"I was so thrilled when my dad asked me a little over a year ago if I would be interested in co-writing his next book with him," said Bloom about the project.

"He's had so much success with his previous books," she said. "And growing up — I remembered this story the other day that I'll share with you."

"When I was about six years old, I would often tell stories about mythical creatures and all kinds of things. And one day, my dad came home with a purple notebook for me. Purple was my favorite color at the time," she explained, laughing. "Everything was purple for me."

"And my dad told me, ‘Christen, this is your special notebook. And I want you to start writing down your stories, because when you get older, you’re going to like looking back and seeing all the things you wrote.'"

"I probably wouldn't have thought to try writing if he hadn't encouraged me."

"He said his own dad had done the same thing for him when he was a little boy."

She added, "I remember being so encouraged by that. I myself probably wouldn't have thought to try writing if he hadn't encouraged me. And I took a stab at writing — I was reading Nancy Drew books at the time, and my dad had read The Hardy Boys books when he was young. So I was inspired by those mysteries and wound up writing a little mystery of my own."

Bloom said as well, "I remember my dad was genuinely so proud of me when he read my little story. And I was surprised — I didn't even think it was that good."

But "his encouragement was really the thing that inspired me to pursue writing," she added, "and to continue writing" in her life. She wound up studying English and literature in college — and said her dad encouraged her interest and passion in that.

"I just love that my dad has literally always led by his actions and put his money where his mouth is," she said.

Fast-forward to the present day — "and I've been blessed with the opportunity to write," she said.

"We pray that our book will bring a lot of people closer to God."

She also mentioned that now, as a new mom — her baby is seven months old — she understands firsthand that "kids learn so much more by observing the actions of their parents and by watching what they do rather than by what they say."

And so, as father taught daughter by his actions — now daughter is beginning to teach her child, too.

She added, "My dad has really led me by his actions to allow me to be part of this book — and through the writing process, I've grown so much … He's focused. He makes deadlines. He beats his own deadlines. He held me accountable. And he's always thinking about the reader — how to be as clear as possible."

"He taught me his process for how he researches deep theological commentaries — and really, the editing process was so beneficial for me as well," she said. "It's been a huge blessing and he's been a great leader."

"We've always been very close my whole life, but this has just enhanced our relationship and made it that much more fun because we've been working toward a common goal together."

"She's drawn me closer to God as I watched her grow in that way."

She also said, "We pray that our book will bring a lot of people closer to God."

Limbaugh added, "It's gratifying when you do reach people" through a book such as this.

He said of his daughter, "She's so much more advanced theologically and in the Bible than I was at her age — that came later for me … She took to her faith," he said. "She's naturally spirit-filled and a prayer warrior. And she's so articulate, naturally, when she talks to God."

"She's been an inspiration to me and drawn me closer to God as I watched her grow in that way," said the proud dad and co-author of "The Resurrected Jesus."

Perhaps, he also said, the father-daughter team might also reach more people because of the family-friendly and approachable way they've tackled their topic.

David Limbaugh, based in Missouri, is an attorney, a writer and a political commentator. He is the brother of the late Rush Limbaugh. Christen Limbaugh Bloom is the creator of Haplous, a Christian blog and Bible study community, and is based in Texas. Their new book, "The Resurrected Jesus," is available from Regnery Publishing at www.regnery.com or on Amazon.