'Hallow' prayer app accomplished its goal during the GOP debate, company says: 'Pray with me real quick'

Millions of viewers of this week's Republican primary debate likely noticed a perhaps unusual commercial toward the end of the evening: an invitation to pray.

The 30-second ad featured actor Jonathan Roumie, best known for playing Jesus Christ in the television show "The Chosen."

Roumie is one of the narrators on Hallow, a Catholic prayer app.

"Hey, I know you're in the middle of something, but I wonder if you'd just take a few seconds to pray with me real quick," said Roumie in the ad.

Roumie then began with the sign of the cross.

"Lord Jesus, come to us now, help us to surrender ourselves completely to you," said Roumie.

"Help us to listen to your voice, even when we're distracted, or tired. We pray this in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit."

He continued, "Thank you so much. I just want to encourage you."

He then directed viewers to "check out Hallow."

The second GOP debate took place in Simi Valley, California, and was hosted by FOX Business. It was held at The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum.

Alex Jones, Hallow's CEO and founder, told Fox News Digital this week in an interview that his company chose to advertise to bring some tranquility to an emotionally charged event.

"Political discussions and debates can often drive great stress, anxiety and division in so many of us," said Jones.

"We were honored to be able to help folks to take a pause during [the Wednesday] night debate and, through prayer, invite Jesus into our hearts," said Jones.

Jones explained that the goal of Hallow "is to help people of all backgrounds find peace in God."

He said, "We’re hopeful that through prayer we all might be able to come together, despite our divisions."

On X, formerly known as Twitter, some people said they found the Hallow advertisement more impactful than some of the candidates' debate performances.

"DeSantis the clear winner tonight," wrote one X user.

"Second place — the Hallow ad."

"The Hallow app ad during the GOP presidential debate rocks! Short, powerful, honest, the true way forward," said X user Jim Corbett.

"The Hallow app commercial was a #superwin for me," wrote user Donna Cartier Stark.

"I'm so past the entertainment factor of evaluating the applicants of this job. I leveled up long ago."

The ad appeared to have done its job, a representative from Hallow told Fox News Digital.

"We immediately saw a spike in prayers and people downloading the app," said the organization.

