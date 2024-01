Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

FIRST ON FOX: Hallow, the Christian prayer app, will have its first-ever Super Bowl commercial during Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, the company announced on Wednesday, Jan. 31, with the release of a teaser video.

The 30-second ad will feature actors Jonathan Roumie and Mark Wahlberg.

It's scheduled to air shortly before halftime during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. The ad will air in 15 markets, reaching almost half of all Super Bowl viewers, a representative from Hallow told Fox News Digital this week.

Roumie and Wahlberg will encourage those watching the Super Bowl to step away from the game for a moment and pray.

Wahlberg asks viewers to join him in prayer, saying, "God, we take this moment just to give You thanks."

Timothy Reckhart directed the ad; it was produced by Venture, Hallow told Fox News Digital.

The Super Bowl this year falls just three days before Ash Wednesday, the start of the liturgical season of Lent.

Hallow will launch its annual Pray40 prayer challenge on Ash Wednesday, the company told Fox News Digital.

Wahlberg will be one of the people guiding the daily reflections during the challenge, which "helps Christians around the world draw closer to God during Lent," said Hallow.

This is the first time since 2008 that the Super Bowl and Ash Wednesday have occurred during the same week.

"The goal at Hallow has always been to reach out to as many folks as possible, both those who take their faith seriously and especially those who might have fallen away — and invite them deeper into a relationship with God," said Alex Jones, Hallow co-founder and CEO.

"When we learned about the timing of the Big Game this year, we couldn't have been more excited to work with Mark and Jonathan to use it as an opportunity to invite millions into prayer," said Jones.

With the ad, Hallow hopes to replicate the success of Ash Wednesday 2023.

That's when Hallow made history when it reached No. 3 in Apple's App Store – the first health and wetness app ever in the store's top 10.

"Some of the world’s leading pastors are on the app."

Hallow launched in late 2018, linking technology and faith. It allows users to personalize their prayer experience.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois , the company by 2022 facilitated some 100 million prayers across 150 countries, it previously told Fox News Digital.

Since its launch, the app has grown to offer multiple ways to worship.

Benefits include being able to listen to meditations and reflections from "world-class retreat leaders that most people wouldn’t have the opportunity to [engage] with," Jones told Fox News Digital earlier — along with "incredible sermons. Some of the world’s leading pastors are on the app."

Deirdre Reilly contributed reporting.

