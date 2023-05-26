Police in Maine show up to boy's house for most surprising reason: 'Can't even articulate'

For most people, the arrival of the police at a birthday party would mean the party is over.

Yet for Myles Roman, age 4, of Scarborough, Maine, the arrival of the police at his birthday party meant the guests of honor had finally arrived.

"About a month ago, a young man named Myles came to the Scarborough Police Department with something special in mind," the department wrote in a May 25 Facebook post.

Scarborough is a town in southern Maine located near the city of Portland.

"He dropped off an invitation inviting the ENTIRE POLICE DEPARTMENT to his birthday party! Myles’ mother told us how excited Myles was to have special guests come to his party, so of course, we couldn’t let him down," the department also wrote.

Three officers, as well as Tucker — a police K9 — and members of the town's fire department came to the party to celebrate the boy's fourth birthday.

"Myles and his friends were very excited to see the police cars, fire trucks, ambulance and obviously K9 Tucker," said the post.

"Sgt. Flynn presented Myles with some birthday gifts (PAW Patrol, of course…) and Ofc. Greenleaf brought some Scarborough PD SWAG for Myles and his friends. Everyone had a great time at the party and enjoyed hanging out with Myles and his friends and family!"

The child invited the entire Scarborough Police Department to his party after he met them last year during a National Night Out event, his mother Alyssa Roman told Fox News Digital.

National Night Out "is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie," the organization's website notes.

His mother called Myles a "very smart, very outgoing kid" and said he was particularly starstruck by meeting the officers.

"Ever since, he’s always saying he wants to be a police officer," she said.

He "always stops every cop he sees out and asks them questions."

Myles Roman is a big fan of the show "PAW Patrol," said his mother, and likes to "pretend to get the ‘bad guys’" when playing, his mother told Fox News Digital.

Advance planning

Unbeknownst to the boy, the appearance of the special birthday guests at his party was planned far in advance.

When the Scarborough Police Department shared a picture of him from the National Night Out event in a Facebook post, mom Alyssa Roman commented, thanking the officers for their kindness toward her son.

The department then asked if the boy would be interested in having an officer make a visit to his birthday party in the future.

"I can't even articulate how great their whole department is," said Roman.

"It's not a party until the cops show up."

When it came time to print out invitations, the boy said he had someone special in mind he wanted to invite: the entire department.

"Myles had asked if we could invite the police station, not knowing that I had already been speaking with them," she said.

"So we went by and invited them and they gave us a whole tour of the station. It was great."

Sgt. Andrew Flynn, who worked with the Roman family to coordinate the visit, even brought a "big PAW Patrol toy" for him, something Alyssa Roman said was "so unexpected."

"I’m so glad that we live in such a great place," she said.