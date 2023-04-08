Just in time for Easter, a rabbit has been added to police force in one California city

In what seems like a scene from the 2016 movie "Zootopia," a California police department has added a rabbit to its force.

"We would like to introduce Wellness Officer Percy," said the Yuba City Police Department in an April 5 post on its Facebook page.

Yuba City is located in northern California, approximately 40 miles north of Sacramento, the city's website notes.

IN TIME FOR EASTER, CAT WITH SAD STORY WINS CADBURY ANNUAL BUNNY TRYOUTS: 'PAWSOME PERSONALITY'

In the post, the department explained that "YCPD has a wellness program for both employees and their families." The program "promotes the importance of prioritizing mental and physical health, providing tools and resources to reduce stress and create a positive foundation for well-being."

In his new role, Officer Percy "lounges at the police department during the day and is a support animal for all," it also shared.

The department included pictures of Percy wearing a "Police K9" vest typically worn by police dogs.

Percy, a brown and white rabbit, was discovered on Oct. 21, 2022, by Yuba City Police Officer Ashley Carson, said the Facebook post.

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO MADE EASTER SWEETER, LEGENDARY CHOCOLATE BUNNY SALESMAN ROBERT LINCOLN STROHECKER

"She came across a rabbit, who appeared lost, in the middle of Percy Avenue," it also said.

Caron picked up the rabbit and found him to be "docile and friendly," according to the post.

"The rabbit was taken to animal control but was not claimed by his family. Our Police Services Analyst chose to adopt him once he was available," the department added in the post.

The rabbit was then named "Percy" as he was found on Percy Avenue — and has lived at the police department ever since.

PET RABBITS ARE SO POPULAR IN ONE CITY, 'LUXURY BUNNY RESORTS' HAVE POPPED UP TO CATER TO THEM

"Most enjoy his company, while some are still getting used to the idea of a rabbit being inside a police department," the Facebook post also said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Yuba City Police Department for comment about its newest officer.

While dogs are by far the most common animal additions to a police department, at least one department has a police cat.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In 2018, the Troy, Michigan Police Department announced the "hiring" of Pawwficer Badges, a police cat, as Fox News Digital reported.

Her duties included "community policing, supervising K9 Unit and cuddles," said the department.

While Pawwficer Badges did not end up working out as a police cat, she was replaced by Pawwficer Donut.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pawwficer Donut was sworn in as the Troy Police Department's first-ever "police cat" on May 11, 2018, reported the website MLive.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.