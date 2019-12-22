Police dog caught stealing donated toys for needy children

He shouldn’t be stealing, but this dog is still a good boy.

A police department in Massachusetts noticed that several toys had disappeared from a collection they had been gathering for toy drive for local children. When they looked into the disappearances, they were shocked to learn that one of their own was responsible.

The Franklin Police Department checked their surveillance footage only to discover that Ben, one of the department’s golden retrievers, was taking toys from the bin, The New York Post reports. The footage didn’t show, however, where he was taking the toys.

That required officers to get personally involved.

'RELAXING' CHRISTMAS VIDEO OF CAT RIDING VACUUM FOR 9 HOURS IS NOW AVAILABLE TO STREAM

The department uploaded footage to Facebook that shows Ben, who works as a therapy dog, being caught red-handed with a baby doll in a bassinet in his mouth. As the officers approach him, Ben calmly walks down a hallway to another room.

They eventually discovered that Ben was storing his stolen goods under a desk.

“The facility is locked down so we knew it was pretty simple to figure out it was Ben,” Deputy Chief James Mill told Boston 25. “When Ben saw the toys, he thought they all belonged to him."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

It sounds like Ben won’t be facing too harsh of a punishment, however.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It was an easy solution,” Mill continued. “Ben here is now banned from this room. I mean, he’s gotten his slobber all over them at this point so the police department has replaced them.”

Despite his crimes, Ben is still a beloved part of the department. “He has the run of the station and it’s amazing. It’s amazing. He’s like that guy who shows up to the party that everyone loves and seriously if Ben walks in, it’s like a ray of sunshine,” Mill said.