Plumber shocked as he finds over 20 pig bones underneath home's bathroom floor during routine visit

A plumber made a startling discovery while trying to fix a bathroom problem.

Jonathan Betts, 36, was working as a plumber in Devon, England, when he discovered over 20 bones within the floorboards of a home's restroom.

Betts was working on a routine bathroom fix in early January 2024, he told SWNS, when he realized he needed to dig down further into the soil beneath a 200-year-old home.

"After I removed the toilet and floor covering, I found that the subflooring below was massively rotten and discovered the joists had just been fitted onto soil," he said.

He continued, "I made the customers aware, who have been on [vacation], that I will need to dig out the soil to try and find some solid ground to concrete in an ore formed intel."

Betts said that as he began to dig further down, he started to notice bones within the soil — and said that finding a jawbone with teeth stressed him out.

"In the back of my mind, I knew it was an animal as the teeth didn’t look like ours, but I was still sketching out as I really did not want this job to be shut down," he told SWNS, the British news service.

Betts ultimately found another 20 bones, along with bottles and marble, before discovering the second part of the original jawbone.

The plumber said that the bones were from a pig in a TikTok video — which now has over 1.4 million views.

"Let’s just say it’s not every day you’re at work and find a pile of bones under a bathroom floor," he told SWNS.

Betts took photos of the jawbone remains and searched for similar images on Google before consulting with others to determine if the remains belonged to a pig.

The bones, however, were then placed back in the soil where they were found, after the homeowners asked him to do so.

"The bones have been placed back under the floor when we found out that back in the day, people buried them to ward off bad spirits," he said to SWNS.

The homeowners also noted that the land across the street used to be a pig farm — and that the barn attached to their home property used to be a slaughterhouse.

