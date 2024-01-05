Pizza chefs break Guinness World Record for using 1,001 varieties of cheese on one Italian staple

A new record has been broken.

French pizza chefs Benoit Bruel and Fabien Montellanico recently broke a Guinness World Record for making a pizza with the most variety of cheeses.

Bruel and Montellanico made a pizza topped with 1,001 types of cheese — breaking the previous record from 2021, with 834 cheese types.

Bruel, a Lyon, France, based cook, told Guinness World Records that the chefs cut out two-gram cubes of each cheese flavor and placed them on the top of the pizza.

Then, the softer cheeses were layered on top of the hard cheeses to make a perfect-looking pizza.

"We had to pre-cook the pizza dough to prevent it [from] tearing up with the weight of all that cheese," Bruel told Guinness.

A cookie cutter was then placed around the cheese to hold everything together while it cooked for the first two minutes.

Then, the cutter was removed — and the pizza then continued to cook until it was finished.

Bruel, however, is not a newbie to this line of work — or this record.

In 2020, he broke the same record by using 254 different cheeses on a pizza — and has since nearly quadrupled that number.

For his efforts, Bruel told Guinness World Records that many cheesemakers would offer him free cheese as a way to be incorporated in the record-breaking attempts.

In this particular pizza, 940 of the cheeses were French, while the other 61 were from different countries.

Bruel told Guinness he’s excited to have broken the record again — having been a pizza maker for 13 years.

"I invented my own pizza recipes, and since working in my own business, my only dream is to make pizzas with the widest variety of cheeses," he said.

The chefs received guidance from cheesemaker Sophie Hatat Richart-Luna and YouTube creator Florian OnAir, and the certificate has been given to the chefs at their café in France, Deliss Pizza.

Fox News Digital reached out to the chefs for further comment.

