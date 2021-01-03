Pet dog returned to owners 8 years after going missing

For a family in Wales, 2021 is already looking up.

Magdalena Klubczuk thought her beloved Shih Tzu, Roxy, was dead after the pooch disappeared from her garden eight years ago.

Klubczuk spent weeks frantically searching for Roxy — her canine friend had both a microchip and a collar with an ID tag — but to no avail.

"I reported it to the vets," Klubczuk told The Sun, "but I heard nothing and over time just gave up hope."

Then, on New Year’s Eve, good news to start the new year: A local animal called Klubczuk to tell her that Roxy had been found wandering the streets.

"When I received the phone call I told them it was not possible," she said. "We’ve spent all these years thinking she was dead."

Roxy and Owner and pet were reunited the next day.

"It was such an emotional reunion," Klubczuk told The Sun. "I felt like she recognized me when she saw me."

This content originally appeared on the New York Post.