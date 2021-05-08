Adorable pup gets extravagant funeral, obituary for being a good boy

It was a paw-some send-off for a Pennsylvania pup who’s now in the big dog house in the sky.

Dexter Beville, a 7-year-old pug from Allentown who died April 27 from an apparent illness, received an over-the-top funeral this week according to a Facebook post from his owner that’s gone viral with 40,000 likes and 71,000 shares.

"Run Free Dexter!" says the caption, written by Dexter’s owner Tim Beville Jr., a pastor and preacher, who didn’t return The Post’s request for comment.

The six-photo upload, whose comments include "He’s at peace and in heaven," shows the funeral took place in a flower-filled room.

The centerpiece was a large blanket hanging from the ceiling showing an embroidered version of Dexter’s little pug mug. Just beneath it, an open casket in which Dexter — with a blue bow tie on his collar, was draped with blue blankets, his head resting on a blue chew toy.

On another end of the room, a table held a sign-in book for funeral attendees — as well as a small program, whose back page showed an image of Dexter and Tim looking into each other’s eyes, under a banner that said "I Will Miss You Forever."

"Thank you to everyone that came out tonight to say goodbye to Dexter!" added Tim in his post. "The love is so appreciated!"

It’s not clear how many guests attended Dexter’s funeral, but that wasn’t Tim’s only parting gift for him. Dexter also received a published obituary, capped off with a video tribute that shows a collection of photos, through which four people have purchased trees to plant in his memory.

"I don’t know you or your baby but I saw this on Facebook and was in awe," wrote one commenter on the obituary’s tribute wall. "I’ve never seen a pet funeral. It’s priceless and I hope you know a lot of folks have seen your [baby’s] pictures and love you both!!!! Many hugs and prayers for comfort at this time . . . xoxo."

Dexter, who was also known as "Bruiser," was born in 2014 to the late Galaxy and Leinda Rockmore, according to the obit. He came into Tim’s family at 9 weeks old, and lived for many happy years.

"He loved to sing along to YouTube [videos], no matter what it was, he would always sniff it before he would eat it, he loved to play with blue toys more than any other color," wrote Tim, who added that Dexter loved cheese, but would "go crazy" over apple slices. Dexter, who also loved to sleep on his back with all four legs in the air, hated the rain but loved taking rides in the car. He didn’t like bees, and didn’t care for cats, but loved all other dogs.

"From the moment he came home, he slept every night next to me until he got sick in February and for the first time in his life he spent 4 days in the hospital," wrote Tim. "When he came [home] after that he NEVER left my side again."

Beyond a Facebook fan club with more than 800 members, Dexter leaves a number of people behind, including his second-favorite "human," Devin, the staff of the funeral home and "a host of community friends."

Dexter was predeceased by his mother and his four babies: Lilly, Layla, Silas and Harvey. A private cremation was held Wednesday, the obituary adds.

"We are heartbroken that he is gone, but so very thanksful for the 7 years of laughter and joy that he brought to our lives," wrote Tim.

This story was originally published in the New York Post.