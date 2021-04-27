Prancer, the 'haunted Victorian child' Chihuahua, gets adopted following viral ad

P-aww.

A neurotic Chihuahua named Prancer that stole the internet’s heart with his hilariously honest adoption ad has found a fur-ever home with just the right owner.

Earlier this month, the distraught dog went viral when the New Jersey woman fostering him waxed poetic about the peculiar pup in a hysterical Facebook post shared over 73,000 times. Tyfanee Fortuna said she was happy to foster the 2-year-old for Second Chance Pet Adoption League, but the time had come to free her family from the "demonic Chihuahua hellscape" that the "neurotic, man hating, animal hating, children hating" pup created in her home.

Clarifying that Prancer "only likes women" and "nothing else," Fortuna was determined to find the right home for the "13lb. rage machine" who, among his positive traits, is loyal, obedient, housebroken and mellow when left alone. He especially enjoys car rides and even "smiles" when he’s happy.

"I know finding someone who wants a Chucky doll in a dog’s body is hard, but I have to try," the fosterer wrote, making the case for the "haunted Victorian child in the body of a small dog."

Fortuna’s pitch went wildly viral on social media, as Twitter users joked they’d divorce their husbands for the chance to adopt Prancer and that the anxious animal should be honored as the state mascot of New Jersey.

Amid the overnight hype, Second Chance Pet Adoption League was inundated with applications for the dog and recently matched him with a fur-ever home in New Haven, Conn., Today reports.

Proud new owner Ariel Davis said she was struck by how similar Prancer’s quirky personality was to Doodle, a Chihuahua/Jack Russel Terrier mix she adopted seven years ago, but was forced to give up when she went to rehab for marijuana addiction.

Davis told Today she’s been clean for three years and now works at the rehab where she received treatment, now feeling ready to welcome another rescue dog into her life.

"I read the article, I connected to it, and I was like you know what, why not? I’ll just send them an email. What’s the worst that could happen?" she recalled, clarifying that she wasn’t seeking a replacement for Doodle and simply wanted companionship.

"I’m a single woman, I’m a single lesbian, I live with another woman, I don’t have any men in my life, I work in a women’s rehab, I don’t have any other animals," she explained. "It just felt like a perfect match… and the rest is history."

Davis, Fortuna and Stephanie Pearl from Second Chance Pet Adoption League recently met up to introduce Prancer to his potential new owner, and the pair hit it off straightaway. Davis took Prancer home that day, and he’s been slowly warming up ever since, she said.

"He’s actually really great on walks," she told Today. "I’ve walked by people; there’s been other animals that have been on the other side of the street, he just kind of ignores them. We’re one week into the adoption and he’s really changed my life, too. We’re both adjusting."

In another twist of the fairy-tail ending, Pearl told the outlet that Prancer’s overnight fame drew so much attention to the rescue that about 10 other dogs have been adopted since his story lit up the internet.