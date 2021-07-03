‘Park’d’: Abby Hornacek reaches great heights at New River Gorge National Park







Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek is reaching great heights on her newest episode of "Park’d."

In the episode, "New River Gorge," Hornacek takes a deep dive into America’s 63rd National Park in West Virginia.

"The views from the catwalk are spectacular," Doug Coleman, the bridge walk guide, told Hornacek. "They began to piece the bridge together back in June of 1974 and three years and four months later, at a cost of 37 million dollars, the bridge was open to the public."

Hornacek explores the 70,000 acres of land along the New River and learns about Bridge Day, a celebration where people gather to commemorate the platform being built.

"Bridge day is the one day out of the year that the bridge is closed to traffic and we celebrate the bridge," Coleman told Hornacek. "Typically, 80 to 100,000 people show up, 400 people bring their parachutes to jump. You can rappel from the catwalk. It's a big festival."

New River Gorge Bridge is 3,000 feet long, equating to nearly 6/10 of a mile, 250 feet high, and 69 feet wide. The structure is the longest single-span steel arch bridge in the Western Hemisphere.

"You get the new river, the gorge, all the trees," Hornacek concluded. "Stunning."



For more adventures on "Park’d" Season 5, join Abby Hornacek as she continues to explore the rich history of America’s National Parks -- from the mighty Grand Canyon or Guadalupe Peak in Guadalupe Mountains National Park to the tranquil beauty of Biscayne National Park in Florida.

"Park’d with Abby Hornacek" is available to stream exclusively on Fox Nation.

