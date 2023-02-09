Expand / Collapse search
Otters at New Hampshire aquarium spread Valentine's Day love by 'painting' their own Valentines

Each Valentine's Day 'ottergram' is designed by 'otterly adorable' artists using otter-safe paint

By Sydney Borchers | Fox News
Living Shores Aquarium in New Hampshire is sending out 10 "ottergrams" across the nation. Each one is uniquely designed and paw painted by their team of otters.

Living Shores Aquarium in Glen, New Hampshire is sharing the love this Valentine's Day with the help of some furry friends.

Harry, Teddy, Peanut, Jelly and Saco, the otters at Living Shores Aquarium, are painting their own Valentine's Day cards — or rather "ottergrams" (SEE THE VIDEO at the top of this article).

This gift isn't just for New Hampshire natives. 

Otter lovers across the country have an opportunity to win their very own, one-of-a-kind "ottergram," a Living Shores representative told Fox News Digital.

Otters at Living Shores Aquarium are painting Valentine's Day cards called 'ottergrams."

Otters at Living Shores Aquarium are painting Valentine's Day cards called 'ottergrams." (Living Shores Aquarium)

Using otter-safe paint approved by the animal caretakers, the otters paw-paint each Valentine's Day card, making every "ottergram" unique, the representative shared.

The caretakers at Living Shores Aquarium watch over the otters as they create their masterpieces. 

The paint is spattered onto the floor and, with a little motivation called a treat, guide the otters to the directed canvas — as seen in the video above.

The otters will walk on the paint and using the color that has been picked on their paws, will create different designs on the "ottergram."

After Living Shores Aquarium caretakers spatter paint on the floor, the otters will pick up the color on their paws and paint the one-of-a-kind valentines.

After Living Shores Aquarium caretakers spatter paint on the floor, the otters will pick up the color on their paws and paint the one-of-a-kind valentines. (Living Shores Aquarium)

"The otters enjoy painting at the aquarium from time to time," the Living Shores representative said. 

"It’s actually a form of enrichment for them that helps to keep them stimulated and happy."

For the past two years, the otters at Living Shores Aquarium have created Valentines for local hospitals in the Glen area "in an effort to lift the spirits of residents," the representative explained.

This is the first year the otters will spread some love nationwide. 

    Each ‘ottergram’ has a unique design that is sure to bring a little extra love this year. (Living Shores Aquarium)

    The caretakers are Living Shores Aquarium carefully watch over the otters as they create these festive designs. (Living Shores Aquarium)

    The otters have been creating masterpieces with help from the animal caretakers at Living Shores. (Living Shores Aquarium)

The artists, Peanut, Saco, Harry, Jelly and Teddy, apparently all have different personalities.

"Peanut is curious and loves to explore. Saco is great at new trainings. Jelly loves to snuggle under blankets. Harry is very talkative. [And] Teddy is famous for his backflips," the representative said.

    Harry the otter is very talkative, the Living Shores representative shared. (Living Shores Aquarium)

    Teddy the otter is famous for his backflips, the representative commented. (Living Shores Aquarium)

    Jelly the otter loves to snuggle under blankets, the representative added. (Living Shores Aquarium)

Another fun fact is that Saco, Harry, Jelly, and Teddy are siblings and share the same birthday – April 11, 2018.

For more information about the aquarium, visit livingshores.com.

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 