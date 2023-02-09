Otters at New Hampshire aquarium spread Valentine's Day love by 'painting' their own Valentines

Living Shores Aquarium in Glen, New Hampshire is sharing the love this Valentine's Day with the help of some furry friends.

Harry, Teddy, Peanut, Jelly and Saco, the otters at Living Shores Aquarium, are painting their own Valentine's Day cards — or rather "ottergrams" (SEE THE VIDEO at the top of this article).

This gift isn't just for New Hampshire natives.

Otter lovers across the country have an opportunity to win their very own, one-of-a-kind "ottergram," a Living Shores representative told Fox News Digital.

Using otter-safe paint approved by the animal caretakers, the otters paw-paint each Valentine's Day card, making every "ottergram" unique, the representative shared.

The caretakers at Living Shores Aquarium watch over the otters as they create their masterpieces.

The paint is spattered onto the floor and, with a little motivation called a treat, guide the otters to the directed canvas — as seen in the video above.

The otters will walk on the paint and using the color that has been picked on their paws, will create different designs on the "ottergram."

"The otters enjoy painting at the aquarium from time to time," the Living Shores representative said.

"It’s actually a form of enrichment for them that helps to keep them stimulated and happy."

For the past two years, the otters at Living Shores Aquarium have created Valentines for local hospitals in the Glen area "in an effort to lift the spirits of residents," the representative explained.

This is the first year the otters will spread some love nationwide.

The artists, Peanut, Saco, Harry, Jelly and Teddy, apparently all have different personalities.

"Peanut is curious and loves to explore. Saco is great at new trainings. Jelly loves to snuggle under blankets. Harry is very talkative. [And] Teddy is famous for his backflips," the representative said.

Another fun fact is that Saco, Harry, Jelly, and Teddy are siblings and share the same birthday – April 11, 2018.

For more information about the aquarium, visit livingshores.com.