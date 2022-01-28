World's oldest living aquarium fish acts like a 'puppy'

That’s a really old fish.

A fish in San Francisco is considered to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world. Not only is the fish unique for its age, but it’s part of a species that’s considered to be an evolutionary link between land and water animals.

Methuselah is a 90-year-old Australian lungfish that lives at the California Academy of Sciences. According to a report from the Associated Press, a fish at the Chicago aquarium was older than Methuselah, but he passed away several years ago at the age of 95.

Measuring out to four feet long and weighing 40 pounds, Methuselah is part of a primitive species of fish that has both lungs and gills. Scientists consider the species to be a link between aquatic animals and land-based animals.

NEW HAMPSHIRE ANGLER CATCHES STATE RECORD FISH AT SPOT WHERE HE ONCE FISHED WITH LATE FRIEND

He first came to the United States from Australia back in 1938.

According to his handlers, Methuselah doesn’t act like a typical fish.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Allan Jan, senior biologist at the California Academy of Sciences, told the AP, "I tell my volunteers, pretend she’s an underwater puppy, very mellow, gentle, but of course if she gets spooked she will have sudden bouts of energy. But for the most part she’s just calm."

Apparently, Methuselah has developed a taste for figs, but not just any figs. The fish will only eat fresh figs and isn’t a fan of ones that have been frozen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While there are two other lungfish at the academy, the species is considered threatened and can no longer be exported out of Australian waters. Due to this, once Methuselah passes away, the researchers don’t believe they’ll be able to get another lungfish.