Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fish
Published

World's oldest living aquarium fish acts like a 'puppy'

90-year-old Australian lungfish Methuselah lives in San Francisco and enjoys fresh figs

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

That’s a really old fish.

A fish in San Francisco is considered to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world. Not only is the fish unique for its age, but it’s part of a species that’s considered to be an evolutionary link between land and water animals.

The Australian lungfish has both lungs and gills, leading researchers to believe that the species is a link between land and water animals.

The Australian lungfish has both lungs and gills, leading researchers to believe that the species is a link between land and water animals. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Methuselah is a 90-year-old Australian lungfish that lives at the California Academy of Sciences. According to a report from the Associated Press, a fish at the Chicago aquarium was older than Methuselah, but he passed away several years ago at the age of 95.

Measuring out to four feet long and weighing 40 pounds, Methuselah is part of a primitive species of fish that has both lungs and gills. Scientists consider the species to be a link between aquatic animals and land-based animals.

NEW HAMPSHIRE ANGLER CATCHES STATE RECORD FISH AT SPOT WHERE HE ONCE FISHED WITH LATE FRIEND

Methuselah's handlers say that they tell students to treat the fish like a puppy.

Methuselah's handlers say that they tell students to treat the fish like a puppy. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

He first came to the United States from Australia back in 1938.

According to his handlers, Methuselah doesn’t act like a typical fish.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

At 90 years old, Methuselah has developed a taste for fresh figs.

At 90 years old, Methuselah has developed a taste for fresh figs. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Allan Jan, senior biologist at the California Academy of Sciences, told the AP, "I tell my volunteers, pretend she’s an underwater puppy, very mellow, gentle, but of course if she gets spooked she will have sudden bouts of energy. But for the most part she’s just calm."

Apparently, Methuselah has developed a taste for figs, but not just any figs. The fish will only eat fresh figs and isn’t a fan of ones that have been frozen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While there are two other lungfish at the academy, the species is considered threatened and can no longer be exported out of Australian waters. Due to this, once Methuselah passes away, the researchers don’t believe they’ll be able to get another lungfish.

Michael Hollan is an associate lifestyle editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @M_Hollan