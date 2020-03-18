Officials remind everyone to stop flushing tissues, other paper goods amid toilet paper shortage

If it's not called "toilet paper," then don't flush it.

Shortages of various items have been reported amidst the coronavirus pandemic, which has seemingly sparked panic-buying in many areas. With toilet paper being one of the hardest-hit items, it seems that people are using other materials instead.

Unfortunately, not everything was made for flushing.

Sewer officials in various areas have had to make public statements warning people not to flush things like paper towels, tissues or napkins, USA Today reports. According to some officials, even flushable wipes can cause problems.

"All wipes will easily flush down your toilet, but that's where the unseen problems begin," Mike Saia, a communications manager at Charleston Water System in South Carolina, told USA Today. According to him, these wipes may not break down properly, leading to creation of thick clumps in the sewer system.

The problem isn't just limited to America.

Thames Water, a provider of wastewater services in Britain, took to social media to address the same issue.

"We're reminding everyone to help us by not flushing wet wipes/kitchen roll down their toilets if they’re affected by a toilet paper shortage or simply want to get rid of used wipes & other cleaning products from their homes," the company posted. "Instead, they should be thrown in the bin. Thank you."

As toilet paper continues to be difficult to come by, some Americans are turning to bidets to solve their problems. According to recent reports, bidet sales are reportedly soaring in the United States.

One bidet manufacturer told news outlets that its sales were up 300 percent.