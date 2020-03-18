Bidet sales spike during coronavirus pandemic as people hoard toilet paper

It’s a tipping point for TP.

Bidet sales are reportedly soaring during the coronavirus pandemic, manufacturers claim, as toilet paper shortages abound while Americans hunker down inside to help fight the virus.

Though bidets, a hygienic water-jet alternative to toilet tissue, have long been popular in bathrooms across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, they’re newly in demand in the U.S. due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. As people hoard toilet paper and other critical household supplies during this trying time, some shoppers are turning to bidets as a welcome way to keep clean.

For example, retailer Bio Bidet sold over $250,000 in merchandise from Amazon alone in the 24 hours after the outbreak was announced, a spokesperson told TMZ on Tuesday.

Bidet manufacturer Brondell has also seen a similar spike, with sales up about 300 percent, communications director Daniel Lalley said.

“Overall, we have seen our sales demand increase about 300 percent over the past week across all of our retail channels,” Lalley told the Los Angeles Times on Monday.

“In the midst of this unprecedented toilet paper run, we’re really grateful for the opportunity to provide those who need them with smart solutions for toilet paper replacement,” he added. “For the last 16 years, we’ve been passionate about educating the public on the environmental and cost benefits of switching from toilet paper to cleaner bidet alternatives.”

According to Lalley, Bronodell does not anticipate a bidet shortage, at present or in the future.

Tushy, a company that makes bidet-attachments for toilets, also reported that sales are also soaring during the outbreak.

“Tushy’s sales over the past few weeks have grown from double to triple to more like 10-times what they were in weeks before word spread about TP shortages,” Jason Ojalvo, CEO of Tushy, told the LA Times. “This could be the tipping point that finally gets Americans to adopt the bidet.”

Meanwhile, Twitter users have had a whole lot to say about the rumored bidet craze. Amid calls to “normalize" the product, many poked fun at the American skepticism of bidets in general and joked that the toilet paper brouhaha could be avoided altogether if people would just "buck up" and install them at home.

Nevertheless, one critic wondered if bidets were truly necessary in the first place.