Oklahoma airport staff find a stuffed dragon and document its journey online

A lost dragon plushy was found at an airport in Oklahoma City and will be returned to its young owner.

Staff found the dragon toy, which has been affectionately named Scale, at Will Rogers World Airport and documented its adventures at the travel hub. Seven captioned photos of Scale were shared to the airport’s Facebook page on Monday, April 5, which has warmed the hearts of locals.

"About a week ago, a family traveled to OKC for a visit. Upon arrival at WRWA, their little one accidentally left behind her best friend Scale the Dragon," the riveting Facebook post began. "The family realized Scale was missing once they had left Will Rogers Airport. Mom called and was able to get ahold of an airport employee who was successful in tracking down Scale. To our surprise, Scale was touring the airport and met some friendly airport staff in his adventures."

Scale was taken to different parts of the massive airport, including a parking lot bench, an Airport Express shuttle window, vending machine, a Southwest Airlines wheelchair and decorated ticket counter.

The dragon also got to see the airport’s Native Son statue and was posed alongside two officers, which the Facebook page captioned in Scale’s voice as: "These nice police department employees took me out for some fresh air and sunshine and to see all the beautiful flowers."

Scale’s adventure concluded with a photo of the dragon sitting atop of an administrative office desk with a Will Rogers World Airport pin and other branded souvenirs. In this photo caption, employees "Eric and Dan" were credited with rescuing Scale.

The family who lost Scale were "so thrilled" to hear the toy dragon had been found and were "thankful for all the staff who made his adventure around the airport fun."

It is unclear whether Scale has been reunited with the family already. Representatives at Will Rogers World Airport did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The Facebook post has received more than 460 reactions and 110 shares from users who were touched by the airport’s story.

"Love, love," one Facebook user commented. "This is Oklahoma."

"We need more stories like this in our world today," another user shared.

"This is so sweet," another user gushed. "Y’all have amazing hearts!"

Travelers who lose items at Will Rogers World Airport are advised to contact the airport’s police department if they misplaced something in a terminal or contact the TSA if they misplaced something at a security checkpoint, according to the airport’s website.