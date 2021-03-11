Southwest Airlines employee returns toy after child left it on plane

To infinity and beyond… and then back home.

It’s never a fun moment when you realize that you left something behind on a plane while traveling. Since planes discharge passengers, are quickly turned over and then fly to another part of the country, any items left behind are often gone forever.

Fortunately, for one young traveler, things worked out a little differently.

Southwest Airlines shared a story to its Facebook page about how an observant worker helped reunite a kid with his lost Buzz Lightyear toy. According to the post, a family had landed at Dallas and didn’t realize that the toy had been left on the plane until they were already driving off in their rental car.

By that point, the plane the toy was apparently left on had already taken off and was headed to Little Rock, Ark.

Southwest Airlines wrote, "That’s where Jason, a Ramp Agent at LIT, noticed Hagen’s left-behind buddy."

The post continues, "Jason knew someone was missing their friend badly, so he began some investigating to discover who he belonged to. Soon, a name written on the bottom of the boot caught Jason’s eye: ‘Hagen.’ After more digging, Jason learned there was only one ‘Hagen’ who had traveled on that aircraft that day. Instantly, Jason came up with a plan."

Jason arranged for the toy to be mailed back to the family's home, complete with photos and a letter describing the star commander’s "mission" with the airline – and the boy's mom said the good deed made all the difference.

"There’s definitely not enough good in this world, and for someone to take the time out of their day to do that for strangers means the world to us," Hagen's mom Ashley told Southwest.