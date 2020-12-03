Expand / Collapse search
Ohio nursing home residents ‘deer hunt’ with nerf guns in adorable video

Staff dressed in reindeer antlers, hid behind Christmas trees

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Oh deer! 

Residents of an Ohio nursing home went for a holiday “deer hunt” earlier this week.

On Monday, the staff at Continental Manor in Blanchester, Ohio, dressed as reindeer while residents sitting at a distance used nerf guns to “hunt” them.

A video of the playful “hunt” was posted on Facebook by Continental Manor on Monday. 

In the 45-second video, the staff members appear to be decked out as reindeer, with antlers, red noses and necklaces of flashing holiday lights. 

As the clip begins, the staff are walking around a clump of Christmas trees inside Continental Manor as they try to avoid the residents’ foam darts. 

After one “reindeer” is hit by a dart, she “falls” to the ground in front of the residents to the sound of laughter from the whole room. 

Staff at the nursing home wore reindeer antlers and tried to avoid residents' nerf gun darts. (iStock)

Soon after, another “reindeer” gets hit and lies down before the video ends.  

Continental Manor posted the video several times on Facebook, with one version receiving more than 18.5 million views as of Thursday night. 

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.