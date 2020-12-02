Michigan hotel creates ‘Buddy the elf’ room ahead of Christmas

Here’s the hotel for any humans who share an affinity for elf culture.

The Royal Park Hotel in Rochester, Michigan, has unveiled a “Buddy the elf” themed suite inspired by the hit 2003 Will Ferrell Christmas movie.

The hotel partnered with Maker’s Mark to decorate the holiday suite, which will be available through Jan. 31, 2021. The 1,100-square-foot suite sleeps up to three and features a king bed, living room, two bathrooms and a kitchenette.

It’s decorated with two Christmas trees, colorful lights, paper snowflakes hanging from the ceiling and a full-size cut-out of Ferrell dressed as Buddy.

The room also includes amenities like slippers and bathrobes, and the holiday special also offers guests “Buddy’s mailroom cocktail” made with hot cocoa or coffee and Maker’s Mark plus a selection of foods from “Buddy’s favorite food groups.”

Rates for the room start at $599 plus tax. The hotel said it would give 10% of proceeds to the Big Bright Light Show in downtown Rochester, a local community event.

“Our town is all about Christmas,” Sarah Osbourn, the hotel’s marketing and communications manager, told MLive.com.

That’s not the Royal Park’s only special holiday offering. The hotel has also created a “gingerbread suite” decorated with snowflakes, candy canes “and all things gingerbread.” It also includes a growler of beer or cider for two. The hotel said it would give 10% of the proceeds from that suite to the Salvation Army of Metro Detroit.

The luxury boutique hotel has 143 rooms and suites as well as event facilities for up to 1,200 people.

“It’s a local family which owns the property, so they’re really invested locally,” Osbourn told MLive.com. “They always wanted to bring a hotel to downtown Rochester to give more support to the community.”