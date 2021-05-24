Ohio amusement park shut down after multiple fights break out

An Ohio amusement park shuttered after multiple fights broke out.

Kings Island in Mason, around 20 miles north of Cincinnati, closed down 30 minutes early Saturday night after several fights among teenagers occurred, reports suggest.

Police officers responded to reports of "unruly guests primarily juveniles" in the park and parking lot, the Mason Police Department confirmed to FOX News Monday. No arrests were made.

Ryan Smith, a resident of Milford, Ohio attended the amusement park Saturday with his family and told USA Today the park was crowded with large groups of older teens acting in an aggressive manner. "There were a lot of F-bombs. It felt rough," he told USA Today, adding that he believed the park was understaffed.

DISNEYWORLD REDUCING CORONAVIRUS SOCIAL DISTANCING PROTOCOL

It’s unclear what sparked the fights inside the park and parking lot. Kings Island did not immediately return a FOX News request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority," a statement from Kings Island sent to USA Today Sunday said. "On Saturday, the decision was made to close the park 30 minutes early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers. This behavior did not align with our park’s values, and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Kings Island."