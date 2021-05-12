Disney World reducing coronavirus social distancing protocols

Social distancing parameters at Walt Disney World are going to get smaller.

The Orlando theme park recently updated its website to say that it would be reducing physical distancing measures it put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

However, changes won’t be made immediately. Instead, Disney World will make adjustments in phases.

The theme park is also currently maintaining the six-foot distance in certain areas, including stores, restaurants and areas where visitors are allowed to take off their masks.

"Temporary adjustments are still in place to promote physical distancing," the Disney World website says. "While we will reduce physical distancing measures for Guests across many areas with a gradual, phased approach, six-foot distancing measures will continue in all dining locations, merchandise stores and in areas where Guests can temporarily remove their masks."

According to the website, other physical distancing measures that are still in place at the moment include signs and markings on the ground and physical barriers. Guests who are visiting the park in a group of 10 or more are also being asked to split into smaller groups to promote social distancing, the website says.

Universal Studios Orlando also recently announced it would reduce social distancing requirements to three feet, rather than six feet.

In an update on its website, the theme park wrote: "We’re excited to enhance your Universal experience with the latest safety updates from local health and government officials," the theme park said in the update. "There are no more temperature checks upon entry. And Social Distancing between travel parties is now reduced to three feet (1 meter)."

Last month, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings introduced a plan to ease social distancing and mask protocols in the county, which included immediately reducing social distancing requirements from six feet down to three feet in the county.

Aside from reducing social distancing, both Universal and Disney World also recently announced they would stop checking visitors’ temperature when they enter the parks.

Though Universal decided to immediately end the temperature check requirement, Disney World said it would phase the practice out, starting with employees and followed by visitors.

Disney will no longer require guests to have their temperature checked starting on May 16.