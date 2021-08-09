Frozen honey health risks you should know be you jump on the TikTok food trend

Frozen honey might be the hot new food trend for summer, but experts say people need to be mindful of their sweet tooth.

Participants of the trend either freeze honey overnight or blend the gelatinous sweetener with corn syrup or another syrup of their choice, according to the thousands of videos shared under the #FrozenHoney hashtag on TikTok.

HOW TO MAKE FROZEN HONEY, TIKTOK'S HOTTEST SUMMER TREAT

According to the USDA’s online nutrition database, FoodData Central, a single teaspoon of honey contains around 63.8 calories and 17.2 grams of sugar by itself while a single teaspoon of corn syrup contains around 60 calories and 9 grams of sugar.

Combined together, a teaspoon of honey and corn syrup contains roughly 123.8 calories and 26.2 grams of sugar.

Social media users who are jumping on the trend aren’t stopping at a teaspoon, however, which has sparked concern among nutrition and healthcare professionals.

TIKTOKERS ARE MAKING 'OREO SUSHI,' A RISING NO-BAKE DESSERT TREND

Eating "vast quantities" of honey can cause undesirable results, including an upset stomach or diarrhea, according to Sarah Rueven, who is a registered dietician and founder of Rooted Wellness, a wellness counseling company.

"As for blood sugar, what is likely to happen is that as an abnormally high level of sugar rushes into your bloodstream, your pancreas releases a larger than normal level of insulin to help store or utilize those sugars, which is that sugar ‘high’ and then ‘crash,’" Rueven told Fox News.

She went on to explain that energy crashes generally happen when people consume "a lot of sugar in one sitting."

BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE POPS ARE A SWEET TREAT FOR NATIONAL CHEESECAKE DAY: TRY THE RECIPE

Aside from being wary of a potential energy crash from sugar, dentists have been warning clients to not let honey stay on their teeth.

"Frozen honey has a high level of sugar, which leads to cavities," Leonard Umanoff, a New York-based dentistry practitioner at LuxDen, told Fox News. "I would recommend if you are going to eat frozen honey, rinse your mouth with water right after eating it to remove excess sugar on the teeth. Brush and floss if the situation allows."

He added, "Biting into anything hard may also cause teeth to fracture, that's why you should be extra careful while eating frozen honey."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The American Heart Association recommends limiting daily sugar intake to 36 grams for men and 25 grams for women and children between the ages of two and 18.

Consuming excess sugar for prolonged periods of time can raise a person’s risk of developing a cardiovascular disease, according to the AHA.

So far, the frozen honey hashtag on TikTok has racked up more than 825.9 million views. The trend has also spread to other social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Interest in the trend peaked in early August, according to search engine data on Google Trends. Frozen honey has become a top Google search in Alaska followed by New Hampshire, South Dakota, Montana and Nebraska.