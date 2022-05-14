Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE
Published

NYC pediatrician shares wise ways to get through today's baby formula shortage

Parents are 'losing it' over the formula shortage — but one pediatrician has solutions for desperate parents

Maureen Mackey
By Maureen Mackey | Fox News
close
Families should be 'flexible' with baby formula brands: Pediatrician Video

Families should be 'flexible' with baby formula brands: Pediatrician

New York pediatrician Dr. Dyan Hes shares tips and tricks to navigating the nationwide baby formula shortage.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dr. Dyan Hes, a pediatrician in New York City, joined "Fox and Friends Weekend" on Saturday to discuss today's baby formula shortage — and to share ways for parents to get through this shortage.

Her office, she said, participates in telemedicine — and she noted that roughly half the queries today are about the baby formula shortage.

"I've been calling families who need formula and having them come pick it up at our office."

She acknowledged that some parents "are freaking out" about it.

"This is a real fear" among parents today, she said, about their ability to find enough baby formula to feed their infants.

SC MOM GOES VIRAL FOR HER POST ABOUT BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE

The best thing for parents to do is calm down — including for the baby's sake, she said. 

Dr. Hes, who is affiliated with multiple hospitals in New York City, also said that a lot of moms that her practice sees are nursing their babies as well as feeding formula to their infants — but that many are also solely feeding formula.

A 3-month-old baby sleeps on a blue blanket with stars. A New York City pediatrician on Saturday, May 14, 2022, shared tips for moms and dads amid the baby formula shortage.

A 3-month-old baby sleeps on a blue blanket with stars. A New York City pediatrician on Saturday, May 14, 2022, shared tips for moms and dads amid the baby formula shortage. (iStock)

Parents should visit the small mom-and-pop shops or bodegas in their cities or areas to find formula supplies, not just shop the big-box stores, she said.

She also said that she's heard, via Abbott, "that the Instacart app" is actually the best app to find baby formula.

CAN YOU USE EXPIRED FORMULA? WHAT YOU MUST KNOW

Other suggestions include logging onto Costco, Walmart and other big-box stores' websites to see what's available there — and keeping on top of the supply in terms of ordering promptly.

Store shelves are mostly empty in this New York store in early May 2022 amid the baby formula shortage. 

Store shelves are mostly empty in this New York store in early May 2022 amid the baby formula shortage.  (Fox News Digital)

In addition, she said, reaching out to pediatricians' offices about formula is smart for parents to do.

Her office recently received a supply of baby formula, she said. And "I've been calling families who need formula and having them come pick it up at our office."

One pediatrician said that families should be more "flexible about the brand," she said, while also consulting with their doctors. 

Also, she said, families should be more "flexible about the brand," she said.

They can get "very fixated" on a specific brand, she said — but "for the most part, the majority of babies can tolerate most general formulas," she advised.

Mostly empty shelves are shown on the left, while two cans of Enfamil infant formula — snagged by a lucky parent — are seen at right. "Do not dilute the formula," advised Dr. Dyan Hes of New York City. 

Mostly empty shelves are shown on the left, while two cans of Enfamil infant formula — snagged by a lucky parent — are seen at right. "Do not dilute the formula," advised Dr. Dyan Hes of New York City. 

In terms of other advice to parents of babies, she said that doctors are saying now that if a baby is over 6 months old, "it's OK if you find toddler formula — that's a little bit easier to find" right now on the market, she said — "and you can use that temporarily" until more baby formula comes onto the market.

Again, always wise for parents to check with their doctors first. 

"Don't do homemade" formulas, Dr. Dyan Hes said on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

She also said that if a baby is over 9 months old, parents can consider switching to whole milk plus an appropriate vitamin with iron — but that they should consult with their pediatrician about it first.

BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE: PHOTOS SHOW THE STARTLING REALITY

She also said, "Do not dilute the formula." 

This is very dangerous for babies, she said, "and can lead to seizures."

And "don't do homemade" formulas, she also said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To learn more about this topic, watch the video at the top of this article, or click here to access it.

Maureen Mackey is managing editor of lifestyle for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @maurmack.

FEATURED STORY

Parallels of the Ark: How Noah's Journey Symbolizes Jesus