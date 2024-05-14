Expand / Collapse search
Nutritionist settles butter vs. margarine food debate, plus a popular soup's culinary roots

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
stick butter and spreadable butter on bread

Do you prefer butter or margarine? A nutritionist breaks down everything you need to know about both spreads, and if one is "better" for your health. (iStock)

FOOD DEBATE – Is margarine what you should choose for your health — or is butter a better spread? A nutritionist breaks down the health specs. Continue reading...

THRILL SPILL – "Top Thrill 2," the newly-opened replacement for Cedar Point's "Top Thrill Dragster" roller coaster, has gone down for an "extended closure" just days after opening. Continue reading...

CULINARY ROOTS – Clear-broth clam chowder is a local culinary tradition in Rhode Island that has a rich history, and there's a reason why creamy chowder wasn't made in the past. Continue reading...

Rhode Island clam chowder

Rhode Island clam chowder is a clear-broth chowder made with hard-shell clams, known as quahogs, fresh herbs and potatoes. (Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

BEACH BUM ESSENTIALS – Return to nature with a beach camping trip and pack these items to maximize your fun. Check out these deals. Continue reading...

'FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHT' – A man in California has trolled city officials with an "artistic statement" after he was asked to build a fence around his boat. Continue reading...

'MIX OF EMOTIONS' – A delivery driver is attracting attention online after she claimed in a TikTok video that a food order she picked up was requested to be delivered to a prison for a death row inmate. Continue reading...

Wing platter and Instacart driver

An Instacart delivery driver was shocked when she tried to deliver a meal to a Georgia prison only to be turned away by a correctional officer. (Chrishalea Farley)

SWIFT SELLS – Travis Kelce's first-year jersey has hit the 2024 Goldin 100 auction. Goldin CEO Ken Goldin said it might not have been featured if it weren't for Kelce's enhanced fame as a result of his relationship with girlfriend Taylor Swift. Continue reading...

TAKE A SWING – Test your knowledge of baseball greats, the Big '80s and more in this new American Culture Quiz. Try it out...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.