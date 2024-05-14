Nutritionist settles butter vs. margarine food debate, plus a popular soup's culinary roots

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

FOOD DEBATE – Is margarine what you should choose for your health — or is butter a better spread? A nutritionist breaks down the health specs. Continue reading...

THRILL SPILL – "Top Thrill 2," the newly-opened replacement for Cedar Point's "Top Thrill Dragster" roller coaster, has gone down for an "extended closure" just days after opening. Continue reading...

CULINARY ROOTS – Clear-broth clam chowder is a local culinary tradition in Rhode Island that has a rich history, and there's a reason why creamy chowder wasn't made in the past. Continue reading...

BEACH BUM ESSENTIALS – Return to nature with a beach camping trip and pack these items to maximize your fun. Check out these deals. Continue reading...

'FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHT' – A man in California has trolled city officials with an "artistic statement" after he was asked to build a fence around his boat. Continue reading...

'MIX OF EMOTIONS' – A delivery driver is attracting attention online after she claimed in a TikTok video that a food order she picked up was requested to be delivered to a prison for a death row inmate. Continue reading...

SWIFT SELLS – Travis Kelce's first-year jersey has hit the 2024 Goldin 100 auction. Goldin CEO Ken Goldin said it might not have been featured if it weren't for Kelce's enhanced fame as a result of his relationship with girlfriend Taylor Swift. Continue reading...

TAKE A SWING – Test your knowledge of baseball greats, the Big '80s and more in this new American Culture Quiz. Try it out...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION