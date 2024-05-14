Nutritionist settles butter vs. margarine food debate, plus a popular soup's culinary roots

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.
FOOD DEBATE – Is margarine what you should choose for your health — or is butter a better spread? A nutritionist breaks down the health specs. Continue reading...
THRILL SPILL – "Top Thrill 2," the newly-opened replacement for Cedar Point's "Top Thrill Dragster" roller coaster, has gone down for an "extended closure" just days after opening. Continue reading...
CULINARY ROOTS – Clear-broth clam chowder is a local culinary tradition in Rhode Island that has a rich history, and there's a reason why creamy chowder wasn't made in the past. Continue reading...
BEACH BUM ESSENTIALS – Return to nature with a beach camping trip and pack these items to maximize your fun. Check out these deals. Continue reading...
'FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHT' – A man in California has trolled city officials with an "artistic statement" after he was asked to build a fence around his boat. Continue reading...
'MIX OF EMOTIONS' – A delivery driver is attracting attention online after she claimed in a TikTok video that a food order she picked up was requested to be delivered to a prison for a death row inmate. Continue reading...
SWIFT SELLS – Travis Kelce's first-year jersey has hit the 2024 Goldin 100 auction. Goldin CEO Ken Goldin said it might not have been featured if it weren't for Kelce's enhanced fame as a result of his relationship with girlfriend Taylor Swift. Continue reading...
TAKE A SWING – Test your knowledge of baseball greats, the Big '80s and more in this new American Culture Quiz. Try it out...
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion