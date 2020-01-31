North Carolina man run over by deer in McDonald's parking lot

Surveillance video outside of a North Carolina McDonald’s last week showed a deer – from out of nowhere – run over a man heading to his car.

“It was absolutely nuts,” Ken Worthy, who had just finished lunch with his wife at the Locust, N.C., fast food eatery, said, according to WSOC-TV in Charlotte. “It was just a bit of brown, and then I saw his face, I was down on the ground -- that quick."

He posted the video to Facebook, which as of Friday morning had more than 60,000 views.

The retired detective said the couple looked for cars but they didn't see the animal.

“We were walking out with our Cokes,” he said. “He collided with me, I was down and then back up.”

Worthy said he wasn’t hurt and he’s grateful the deer hit him rather than his wife or a child walking through the parking lot.

He said also managed to not spill his drink. “There’s important things in your life and Diet Coke is one of them,” Worthy joked.

“It could have been worse,” he said on a more serious note, according to the station. “We’re very blessed.”