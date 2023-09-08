Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina

North Carolina drivers finds unusual stowaway — a ball python who 'hitched a ride' with the driver

North Carolina police believe that the ball python was an escaped or abandoned pet

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Police responded to an unusual 911 call after a North Carolina resident found a ball python that had "hitched a ride" in the grille of their vehicle.

Kannapolis Fire and Police said in a Facebook post that Officer Jason Whitley responded to a 911 call after an unsuspecting driver discovered the front half of a snake poking out from the front grille of their Subaru after a drive.

Ball python

Kannapolis Fire and Police responded to a 911 call to remove a ball python that had "hitched a ride" in the front grille of a Subaru SUV. (Kannapolis Fire and Police)

"This little guy hitched a ride from Mooresville to Kannapolis and didn't want to leave," the department said in the post.

The brave officer manager to extract the snake from the vehicle without incident. 

Ball python

Kannapolis Fire and Police Officer Jason Whitley is seen holding the ball python after he removed it from a man's Subaru. (Kannapolis Fire and Police)

Ball pythons, which are native to Western and Central Africa, are popular pets since they are nonvenomous. Adult ball pythons can grow up to 5 feet in length. 

Police said they found a new home for the python, which is believed to be an escaped or abandoned pet.

"The Kannapolis Police Department urges everyone to be careful when giving rides to strangers, especially the slithery kind," the post said.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.