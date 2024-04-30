Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

North Carolina child says she hears 'monsters' in the wall, turns out to be 50K buzzing bees

Little girl's mom goes viral on TikTok after sharing videos showing swarm of bees

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
A mother has gone viral on TikTok after she revealed that her little girl's complaint about hearing "monsters" inside her walls ended up being a swarm of 50,000 bees that somehow entered the family's home.

"Three weeks ago, we saw some bees flying around at the top of our attic vent, but nothing to be alarmed about," Ashley Massis Class of North Carolina told Fox News Digital via TikTok messenger. 

Class said she called pest control, and later beekeepers, to try to determine how the winged insects were able to get inside.

"After talking to several different beekeepers, who determined that the bees had not entered the house yet, the one beekeeper had decided to cut a hole in our attic wall in order to see where the bees were coming from," she added.

bee hive

There were 50,000 bees in the Class family's house; the bees were found behind the walls of one of their children's bedrooms. (iStock)

Class said the beekeeper brought a thermal camera underneath the floor of her daughter's room. 

The bees were able to get into the house through an attic vent via a hole that was smaller than the top of a pen, according to Class. 

Honeycomb bee

Ashley Class told Fox News Digital the bee removal process (not pictured) has been quite extensive and expensive.  (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Class said that getting the bees removed from her home was a task.

"The removal process has been quite extensive because all the honeycomb had honey in it," Class said. 

"When the honey drips out, it gets into the floorboards and with a 100-year-old house, it got into each individual plank." 

bee on flower

A mom took to TikTok to share her experience after 50,000 bees swarmed the inside of her home. (iStock)

Class said the beekeeper removed more than 100 pounds of honey and honeycomb from the wall. 

Class posted several TikTok videos about the experience of finding 50,000 bees in her daughter's room. 

One of her videos garnered at least 9 million views and more than 1,400 comments from users reacting to the shocking incident.

"This happened to me in an apartment years ago."

"I would honestly rather have monsters in the wall than … have 50k bees," one person commented.

"Welp. Time to move. Pack your toys, kids, we're going for a ride," another commented.

Some people claimed to have had similar experiences with bees entering their home.

"My parents didn't believe me when I said I heard scratching at night ... They did believe me when 1000s of carpenter bees collapsed my bedroom ceiling, tho," a woman commented.

"Omg, this happened to me in an apartment years ago," another user wrote.

Class replied, "Omg it's like a horror movie."

kid hears bees in walls split

A young child in North Carolina (not pictured) had been complaining about hearing "monsters" inside the walls of her bedroom, according to a mom's now-viral TikTok video. The noise the child was hearing turned out to be the buzzing of thousands and thousands of bees. (iStock)

Class said she didn't expect her video to go viral.

"From the comments and messages we've received, we've realized it's quite common and a lot of people have been through it and that's why I think people identify with it," she added.

"It can happen any time, anywhere."

The family has been left with $20,000 in damages that are not covered by insurance from the bees, according to the family. 

Class said that it'll be at least two weeks before it can be confirmed that the bees are gone, and at least two to three weeks for home repairs to be completed.

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 