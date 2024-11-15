Here are 9 countries offering ancestry-based citizenship to Americans looking to leave US after the election

In the wake of the 2024 presidential election, many Americans, especially celebrities, have pledged to give up their citizenship and move elsewhere.

For Americans exploring dual citizenship options or seeking a second passport, many countries offer pathways to citizenship based on ancestry.

These countries often allow citizens of foreign nations to claim nationality through parents, grandparents or direct ancestors. Here is a list of nine countries offering citizenship by descent, arranged alphabetically.

1. Ghana

Under Ghana's Citizenship Act of 2002, individuals with a Ghanaian parent can apply for citizenship. The country’s "Year of Return" initiative encourages African Americans and Afro Caribbeans to reconnect with their heritage.

Ghana also offers the "Right of Abode" program, allowing those with African descent to live indefinitely in the country without needing a visa, provided they can document their lineage.

2. Germany

Germany provides citizenship by descent to individuals with a German parent, grandparent or great-grandparent. Special provisions exist for those whose ancestors lost citizenship under the Nazi regime due to political, racial or religious persecution.

Children born before July 1, 1993, to a German father and a non-German mother may claim citizenship if paternity was established by age 23.

3. Hungary

Hungary allows individuals with Hungarian parents or grandparents to claim citizenship, regardless of the number of generations abroad. Knowledge of the Hungarian language is not a requirement.

Citizenship through naturalization is also possible for those married to a Hungarian citizen for at least five years, or 10 years without children.

4. India

India does not allow dual citizenship but offers Overseas Citizenship of India, or OCI, status. This designation includes a lifelong, multiple-entry visa and benefits akin to non-resident Indians (NRIs), like economic and educational privileges.

To qualify, applicants must have an Indian parent or grandparent and cannot be of Pakistani or Bangladeshi origin.

5. Ireland

Ireland automatically considers individuals citizens if they have a parent born in the country before Jan. 1, 2005.

Those with Irish grandparents can apply for citizenship through the "Foreign Birth Registration" process, which is administered in Dublin. This pathway is also open to great-grandchildren, though additional documentation is typically required.

6. Italy

Italy grants citizenship by descent if the applicant’s Italian ancestor did not naturalize abroad before the birth of their child in his or her direct line.

For cases involving a female ancestor, her child must have been born after Jan. 1, 1948. Naturalization is also available for those married to an Italian citizen or those who have resided in Italy for at least 10 years.

7. Poland

Poland offers citizenship by descent to those who can trace their lineage to ancestors born in Poland or its former territories.

Applicants must prove that their ancestors lived in Poland after 1920, and retain their citizenship. Original Polish-issued documents are required.

8. Portugal

Portugal extends citizenship to individuals with at least one grandparent who holds Portuguese citizenship.

Applicants must provide birth certificates connecting them to their Portuguese ancestor and applications are processed exclusively in Portugal, requiring an in-person visit.

9. Spain

Spain provides citizenship to individuals with a Spanish parent or grandparent. Adoptees under the age of 18 by Spanish nationals may also apply.

To finalize citizenship, applicants must pass two exams: the DELE A2 for basic Spanish-language proficiency and the CCSE, which evaluates knowledge of Spanish culture and the constitution.

