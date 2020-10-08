Nike launches Dia de Muertos collection with 4 shoe styles, other apparel

Nike is celebrating the Day of the Dead with a new collection.

On Thursday, the footwear company announced it will be releasing its 2020 Dia de Muertos Collection later this month, ahead of the Mexican holiday where families gather to celebrate their loved ones who have died.

According to the announcement, the collection includes four styles of shoes including the Air Max 90, the DBreak Type, the Blazer Mid and the Air Jordan 1, all with unique designs that have “a modern approach grounded in art and culture.”

The collection also includes t-shirts and a sweatshirt.

“Día de Muertos’s traditional ofrendas, or altars, serve as the design inspiration behind each of the silhouettes and apparel pieces, with colors, patterns and crafted details nodding to the delicate, handmade artwork of papel picado and flowers typically seen at an altar,” the announcement said.

Though they are all styled differently, the pieces of the collection incorporate the color Marigold, which comes from the Mexican flower of the same name.

The color serves as a “collecting thread throughout the pack and apparel,” the announcement said.

Some of the pieces -- specifically the T-shirts, sweatshirt, the DBreak Type and the Air Jordan 1 -- even have the phrase “Para Mi Familia” written on them, to bring the collection “back to the notion of family,” the announcement said.

According to the announcement, the collection will be available to Nike members in Mexico starting on Thursday. Members will be able to buy items on Nike’s online footwear shop, SNRKS Web.

The collection will be available to the rest of the world starting on Oct. 15 on SNKRS and Nike.com, the announcement said.

