Halloween 2020: Google's Frightgeist study reveals top-trending costume ideas

This year, Google observed that our most popular ideas are 'action-packed'

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
As if wandering around in our current, nightmarish hellscape isn’t scary enough, Americans are reportedly still planning on dressing up this Halloween.

Such is the major takeaway from Google’s annual Frightgeist study, which also seeks to pinpoint the costumes or themes people are most often searching for in the lead-up to October 31.

This year, Google observed that our most popular ideas are “action-packed,” with costumes based on the Netflix series “Cobra Kai” topping the list. “Dungeon Master” ranked second, with costumes based on the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” taking third.

Other trending costumes included “Space Cowgirl,” whatever that is, and “Firefighter,” which is likely the most inspired, relevant choice among the bunch.

YANDY DEBUTS SKIMPY 'MAIL-IN BALLOT' COSTUME FOR HALLOWEEN 2020

The top 10 trending costumes ranked as follows:

  1. Cobra Kai
  2. Dungeon Master 
  3. The Mandalorian 
  4. Space Cowgirl 
  5. Trolls 
  6. Belle 
  7. Marshmello 
  8. Inflatable shark 
  9. Firefighter
  10. Sanderson sisters 

In addition to the above costume ideas, Google also observed the top-trending costumes among kids, babies, couples and pets, specifically.

Kids seemed to be most interested in witch costumes, which accounted for three of the top 10 choices (or five, considering the Sanderson sisters from “Hocus Pocus” are three distinct characters). This theme, however, was beaten out by “Supergirl” and “Flamingo,” which took the top two spots.

When it comes to baby costumes, “Baby Shark,” “Baby Yoda” and “Baby Pumpkin” were the most searched ideas.

Couples, meanwhile, are apparently still planning on dressing as “Bonnie and Clyde” (which dominated the search), followed by “Lilo and Stitch” (from the Disney film of the same name) and “Cosmo and Wanda” from the animated series “The Fairly Oddparents.”

We’re all especially excited to humiliate our pets, too, as the top-trending ideas for animals were “Cat Taco,” “Corgi Stegosaurus” and “Twinkie.”

"Baby Red Riding Hood" wasn't necessarily trending this year, but this was too beautiful not to share.

"Baby Red Riding Hood" wasn't necessarily trending this year, but this was too beautiful not to share. (iStock)

To learn more about all the space cowgirls and delicious-looking animals that may or may not actually hit the streets on Halloween 2020, read more about the top-trending costumes of the year at Google’s Frightgeist portal.

