American Culture Quiz: Test your command of classic Hollywood, Kentucky horses and more

From American gems to U.S. geography, how vast is your national knowledge? The American Culture Quiz from Fox News Digital tests your command each week of our unique national traits, trends, people and popular interests.

This week's quiz includes an American springtime tradition from Kentucky, the April inauguration of the nation's first president — and more.

Can you get all 8 questions right? Give it a try!

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In which year was the first Kentucky Derby held?</h3><ul><li>1866</li><li>1875</li><li>1890</li><li>1903</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Tabasco is made in which state famed for heat?</h3><ul><li>Texas</li><li>Florida</li><li>Arizona</li><li>Louisiana</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The year 1939 has been proclaimed as the greatest in Hollywood history. Which of these landmark movies did NOT debut in 1939?</h3><ul><li>"Casablanca"</li><li>"The Wizard of Oz"</li><li>"Gone with the Wind"</li><li>"Mr. Smith Goes to Washington"</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Toymaker Mattel announced in April that its newest Barbie doll will be modeled after which of these celebrated American figure-skating Olympic Gold medalists?</h3><ul><li>Tara Lipinski</li><li>Peggy Fleming</li><li>Dorothy Hamill</li><li>Kristi Yamaguchi</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which U.S. state is the only one that borders only one other state?</h3><ul><li>Alaska</li><li>Maine</li><li>Florida</li><li>Delaware</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>This type of U.S. spy plane was shot down over the Soviet Union on May 1, 1960, and later inspired the name of which popular rock band?</h3><ul><li>U2</li><li>INXS</li><li>Grateful Dead</li><li>Jefferson Airplane</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>George Washington took the oath of office as first U.S. president on April 30, 1789, in which city?</h3><ul><li>Boston</li><li>Philadelphia</li><li>New York City</li><li>Washington, D.C.</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The emerald, a symbol of rebirth, is the May birthstone. The Emerald Hollow Mine, the largest emerald mine in the U.S. and the only one in the world open to the public, is in which state?</h3><ul><li>Idaho</li><li>Alaska</li><li>West Virginia</li><li>North Carolina</li></ul></section>

(Quiz photo credits: Getty Images, AP Images, iStock, Fox News Digital)