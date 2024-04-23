Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Quizzes

American Culture Quiz: Test your command of classic Hollywood, Kentucky horses and more

Spring rituals, plus American gems and geography lead this test of national knowledge

By Kerry J. Byrne , Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
American culture quiz

Newest American Culture Quiz! How well do you know the answers to these fun quiz questions? Can you get all 8 right? (Getty Images/iStock)

APP USERS: Click here to get this new quiz!

From American gems to U.S. geography, how vast is your national knowledge? The American Culture Quiz from Fox News Digital tests your command each week of our unique national traits, trends, people and popular interests. 

This week's quiz includes an American springtime tradition from Kentucky, the April inauguration of the nation's first president — and more.

Can you get all 8 questions right? Give it a try!

To try your hand at more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click here.

Also, to take our latest News Quiz — published every Friday — click here. 

*****

(Quiz photo credits: Getty Images, AP Images, iStock, Fox News Digital) 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Kerry J. Byrne is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.