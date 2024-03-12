Pregnancy fear keeps woman from having kids, says the notion gives her the 'heebie-jeebies’

A 35-year-old woman claims the fear of teenage pregnancy years ago has made her not want to have a baby, ever.

Adelaide, Australia-based Samantha King refuses to get pregnant after she said her mother put the "fear of God" into her at age 15, British news service SWNS reported.

Ever "since I was younger, [my] mom put the fear of God into me and told me to not get pregnant at 15 or 16," she said.

She added, "The fear has just grown as I’ve grown."

She said the idea of being pregnant — just knowing that a baby is "moving inside of you" — gives her the "heebie-jeebies."

"The whole idea of giving birth is gross and scary," she continued, as SWNS reported.

Tokophobia is defined as the "pathological fear of pregnancy and can lead to avoidance of childbirth," per the National Institutes of Health.

The fear, said the NIH, can be classified as primary or secondary, with primary meaning the fear can come from a woman who has no previous personal experience with pregnancy.

King — who has a dog — said she also doesn’t love the idea that pregnancy could change her body forever, adding that she would also "get stuck with the child forever," too.

"It’s the whole process of being pregnant and having to deal with all the side effects, like the morning sickness and the pains," she said.

She added, "I just couldn’t think of anything worse."

While King said she is happy for others who choose to become pregnant and have babies, she said that urge has simply never been hers.

"I look at a pregnant person and think they look nice, and glowing and happy," she said to SWNS.

"But I’ve had friends that are pregnant, and I don’t want to touch their belly or get involved in any of that," she said.

Instead, King spends lots of time with her dog and also enjoys traveling.

She said she’s upfront about her fears of having children to potential suitors — and that most have been understanding.

"I’ve only had one guy that got a little upset as he wanted children, but [he] respected my choices and we parted ways," she said.

She also said she would never want to stop others from having children if they choose to do so.

