New York landlord calls California the 'gates of hell' in viral tweet to resident moving to Los Angeles

The West Coast isn’t getting any love from this New York landlord.

A woman shared a tweet from her New York City landlord warning her about moving to California, which he described as “the gates of hell,” in reference to the multiple fires currently ablaze in the Golden State.

Caroline Moss, a writer, recently contacted her landlord to tell him she was moving to Los Angeles.

In a long response, her landlord at first seems excited for her big move.

“Glad to hear you are getting a good opportunity,” the text begins. “Please write something watchable for TV. Except for a handful of shows it’s total garbage.”

Then, his tone shifts, and the landlord informs his soon-to-be former tenant that “half of Calif. Is burned up and the other half is ready to go.”

“Used to be a beautiful place, now it looks like the gates of hell," he lamented.

The tweet, which has gone viral with over 21,000 likes as of Friday morning, drew a range of responses from those joking about the landlord’s demeanor to some accusing him of being “abusive.”

Though Moss defended her landlord, explaining that she was breaking her lease early and, also, noted that California is currently experiencing fires in both the southern and northern parts of the state.

Though, once she makes it out west, it appears the woman will have plenty of people to welcome her.

California firefighters are currently battling the Kincade Fire in Northern California, which is 65 percent contained as of Friday, and the Maria and 46 Fire in Southern California. As of Friday, the two southern fires were contained 0 percent and 50 percent respectively.