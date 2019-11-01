Chip Gaines' Instagram post about parenting strikes chord with followers: 'Adorable and so relatable'

Don’t even mention it.

Chip Gaines has declared that “no one” needs to remind him of how fast his 1-year-old son will grow up — and his Instagram followers are applauding his message.

On Tuesday, Gaines posted a video to Instagram of Crew running back and forth between his father’s legs, while the unseen person behind the camera can be heard laughing. In the caption, the proud dad explained that he doesn’t want to miss a moment of little Crew’s childhood, describing the eight-year age gap between the toddler and his next oldest sibling as something of a “benefit.”

The video shows the former “Fixer Upper” star pretending not to be able to catch Crew, his youngest child, as Crew ran back and forth, unfazed.

“[One] benefit of having an 8-year gap between Crew & his older sister… NO ONE has to tell me how fast he’ll grow up. I know, and I don’t want to miss a second of it!” Gaines captioned the simple moment, which has since been viewed over 1.6 million times.

The 44-year-old father of five added the hashtag “#iCouldDoThisAllDay.”

Commenters were quick to applaud Gaines' message, with many saying he's got the right idea, and others sharing their own tales of parenting.

"Such an amazing role model for young boys and fathers who need to wake up and realize that you don’t get this time back with your kiddos," one wrote. "Kudos to you Chip!"

"Adorable and so relatable!! Mine are 18, 10, 9, and 19 months. I totally get the age gap and the back to back kiddos," another said.

From raising five kids to running their booming Magnolia brand empire, Gaines and his wife Joanna have a special way of making it all look easy. The power couple, parents to Drake, 14, Ella Rose, 13, Duke, 11, Emmie Kay, 9, and Crew, are currently gearing up to launch their cable network – a joint venture with Discovery – in October 2020.

As for their full house, Joanna recently conceded that her husband “loves a full plate” and would be open to the idea of expanding their family further.

“When I’m 50, Chip’s gonna want more kids. Just know, this is gonna be the headline forever: Jo’s pregnant again,” the design maven said in an Oct. 24 interview with Today. “Chip with children is like [a] business — there’s never too many.”

“I’m like, ‘Chip I think we’ve got enough, I think we’re good!'" she continued. "He’s like, ‘I just think we can keep having them!’ I think Chip just loves a full plate.”

