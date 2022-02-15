Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Published

New York City students push back against vegan lunches: 'I like meat more'

On 'Jesse Watters Primetime,' New York City students made their true feelings known about the new 'vegan Friday' lunches

By Corine Gatti-Santillo | Fox News
NYC kids push back on Eric Adams' vegan lunch Fridays: 'I want to enjoy lunch'

NYC kids push back on Eric Adams’ vegan lunch Fridays: ‘I want to enjoy lunch’

‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ asks schoolkids and teens their thoughts on Mayor Eric Adams’ decision to only serve vegan food in New York City on Fridays.

New York City schoolkids interviewed by Fox News Channel's "Jesse Watters Primetime" said they're not happy about the vegan lunch Fridays recently mandated by New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

NYC SCHOOLS LAUNCH VEGAN FRIDAYS

One student said she disagrees with the new vegan Friday lunch policy that's now in place for the rest of the school year.  

"I don't think that should be a priority at all," this student said about vegan lunch offerings every Friday.

This student and others spoke to "Jesse Watters Primetime" recently about vegan Friday lunches in their NYC schools.

Adams was sworn into office on Jan. 1, 2022. The new mayor is facing serious issues in the Big Apple including crime, poverty, and homelessness.

During a recent media event, however, Adams talked about fresh foods and even held up a cucumber, telling the crowd, "That food has life."

On Feb. 3, 202, the New York City schools Twitter account posted a notice that NYC school cafeterias "are going vegan on Fridays! Plant-based options in schools means healthy eating and healthy living and improving the quality of life for thousands of NYC students," according to the Twitter posting. 

Another student told "Jesse Watters Primetime" for its program on Monday evening, "I am not too — I guess — ecstatic about it," referring to the vegan lunches.

"Vegetarian options are not always the best quality." 

Another one said candidly, "I like meat more." 

This student and others spoke out about NYC's vegan Friday lunches on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

And still another said the food that students are offered on Fridays doesn't look like "something you want to eat."

Some kids reported that many of them won't eat those lunches and instead will wait until they're out of school for the day to eat. The vegan meals don't make them feel satisfied, they said.

Eating meat is not a bad thing, one student said, as you "need protein." 

This photo provided by the NYC Dept. of Education, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, shows an array of vegan offerings, including Mediterranean chickpeas served with rice or pasta — plus roasted cauliflower and broccoli and an apple. The nation's largest school district has shifted to "Vegan Fridays" in school cafeterias. (New York City Department of Education via AP)

The kids also had a clear message for Mayor Adams. 

One pleaded, "Please don't force food for me to eat" and please "invest more in schools." 

The overall message for the mayor was this: "I want to enjoy lunch."

Corine Gatti-Santillo is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.