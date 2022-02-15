New York City students push back against vegan lunches: 'I like meat more'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City schoolkids interviewed by Fox News Channel's "Jesse Watters Primetime" said they're not happy about the vegan lunch Fridays recently mandated by New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

NYC SCHOOLS LAUNCH VEGAN FRIDAYS

One student said she disagrees with the new vegan Friday lunch policy that's now in place for the rest of the school year.

"I don't think that should be a priority at all," this student said about vegan lunch offerings every Friday.

Adams was sworn into office on Jan. 1, 2022. The new mayor is facing serious issues in the Big Apple including crime, poverty, and homelessness.

During a recent media event, however, Adams talked about fresh foods and even held up a cucumber, telling the crowd, "That food has life."

On Feb. 3, 202, the New York City schools Twitter account posted a notice that NYC school cafeterias "are going vegan on Fridays! Plant-based options in schools means healthy eating and healthy living and improving the quality of life for thousands of NYC students," according to the Twitter posting.

Another student told "Jesse Watters Primetime" for its program on Monday evening, "I am not too — I guess — ecstatic about it," referring to the vegan lunches.

"Vegetarian options are not always the best quality."

Another one said candidly, "I like meat more."

And still another said the food that students are offered on Fridays doesn't look like "something you want to eat."

Some kids reported that many of them won't eat those lunches and instead will wait until they're out of school for the day to eat. The vegan meals don't make them feel satisfied, they said.

Eating meat is not a bad thing, one student said, as you "need protein."

The kids also had a clear message for Mayor Adams.

One pleaded, "Please don't force food for me to eat" and please "invest more in schools."

The overall message for the mayor was this: "I want to enjoy lunch."

To learn more, watch the video at the top of this article, or click here to access it.