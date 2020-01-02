New Year’s Eve ‘swingers’ party upsets hotel guest: ‘There’s crazies in the hot tub’

A California traveler who discovered he had booked his family into the same hotel that was hosting a New Year’s Eve ‘swingers’ party is outraged and wants a refund, according to reports.

“People that are spending good money to stay at the Hilton should be aware of what’s going on under their nose, especially if they have families,” the father of four, who requested anonymity, told FOX 40 of Sacramento. “And, you know, there’s a hot tub there and there’s crazies in the hot tub.”

The man and his family were actually staying at a DoubleTree Hotel in Sacramento, but DoubleTree is owned by Hilton.

FLORIDA SWINGERS CLUB ORDERED TO PAY MODELS NEARLY $892G FOR SWIPING PHOTOS

The swingers party was being hosted by an outfit called Allures, which was expecting about 800 people to participate, according to promotional materials reviewed by the Sacramento Bee. Accommodations for the 21-and-older event were said to include 10,000 feet of dance space plus a “dungeon room” featuring devices for enhancing sex acts.

The sex party guests were supposedly staying in a separate area, away from other guests, but the anonymous outraged father told FOX 40 of Sacramento that he still thinks the hotel’s management should have warned him what would be happening under the same roof.

"I'm at the point where I don't even want to bring my family into that environment,” he told the station. “I think it's totally wrong that the Hilton is putting on something like this."

He said he tried to negotiate a refund with the hotel but came away dissatisfied.

"Pay money and not get a refund p----s me off,” he told FOX 40. “They were kind of rude to me. They actually sent me a survey on my phone, like within the last hour. They asked if they helped me out and I wrote poor, poor, poor, poor. No, you did not help me out. You won't give me my money back.”

A Hilton spokesperson shared the company’s view with FOX 40.

“From a company perspective, we do not discriminate against any individual or group and our goal is to provide a welcoming and safe environment for all guests visiting our hotel.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The station also received a statement from the independent owner and manager of the DoubleTree where the party took place. It read:

“There is a private event that has been booked for New Year's Eve. We take the comfort and privacy of all of our guests very seriously. As with any large event the utmost care is taken to assure there is no disruption to other guests, including additional security. With that being said we understand if a guest feels they would like to cancel their reservation and will, of course, accommodate them to the best of our ability.”