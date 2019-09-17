Florida swingers club ordered to pay models nearly $892G for swiping photos

A Miami swingers club has been ordered to pay nearly $1 million to a group of models after the sex joint used photos of them in advertisements without their permission, a report said Monday.

Miami Velvet — the “most famous swingers club” in the city, according to the Miami Herald — used photos of at least 32 models to advertise on fliers, social media accounts, and on the club’s webpage for a number of years, the Herald reported.

A judge ruled in favor of the women in 2017, when they argued their images were used to “class up” the sex club, which they said features “unhealthy and unsanitary” activities, the Herald reported.

On Monday, a jury awarded the women $892,500 — far below the $5.3 million they were seeking, according to the report.

The plaintiffs included model Joanna Krupa, who appeared on “The Real Housewives of Miami,” along with “Deal or no Deal” model Cora Skinner and former Boca Raton police officer Jaume Longoria.

“I think the jury’s decision was fair and I think they took into account that these women were entitled to say yes or no to the job, and ultimately, they wouldn’t have said yes,” lawyer Naim Surgeon, who represented the women, told the Herald on Monday.

