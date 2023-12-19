New Jersey Transit selling 'Ricardo the bull' plush after escaped bull halted commuter train, made headlines

One bull’s desperate dash for freedom earlier this month prompted New Jersey's Transit Authority to create an adorable plush toy in his honor to support his rehabilitation.

"Snuggle up with your very own Ricardo, knowing that a portion of the proceeds will go directly to supporting the real-life Ricardo at the animal sanctuary where he has found refuge," NJ Transit said in a news release.

Beginning Jan. 3, the New Jersey Transit Authority will be offering a Ricardo plush toy on its Shoppe website for $20 with free shipping.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward supporting Ricardo's new life at an animal sanctuary, the transit authority said.

Ricardo touched people's hearts after he made a mad dash to escape from the slaughterhouse on a commuter train between New York and New Jersey on Dec. 15.

The ruddy brown bull made headlines after footage went viral of him strutting along the center of the tracks at Newark Penn Station, perplexing onlookers.

Ricardo’s antics prompted a police response and held up train traffic for around 45 minutes, officials said.

The dark-tipped horned bull was eventually captured by members of the Newark Police Emergency Services Unit and the Port Authority Police Department, who contained it inside a fenced lot, according to FOX 5 NY.

Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue, an animal sanctuary in Sussex County, announced in a Facebook video post that it had taken the bull into its care, saving him from being killed.

The video shows a groggy Ricardo lying down in what appears to be a trailer as a worker there tells him he is safe. There is hay stuck on his head and a rope around his horns.

"Ricardo waking up from tranquilizer," the post stated. "He has had a long, rough day of fighting for his life, luckily it has paid off. He has already been seen by our veterinarian and hopefully, he will stand up soon … just look at how handsome he is."

According to Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue, once Ricardo fully heals, he will be able to enjoy his new home on the 240 acres shared by 450 animals.

Fox News' Michael Dorgan, Pilar Arias and Sandy Ibrahim, as well as the Associated Press, contributed to this report.