New COVID omicron subvariant has doctors concerned: 'Spreading like wildfire'
Plus more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week
‘Spreading like wildfire’ – This COVID omicron subvariant has medical professionals on alert. Continue reading…
Fast-tracked – A medication for diabetes is likely to earn FDA approval this year for weight loss. What to know now. Continue reading…
Stretch it out – Here's how to get the most benefit from moving your body and staying limber in the New Year. Continue reading…
Subvariant concerns – What you must know today about latest omicron variant, XBB.1.5. Continue reading…
Hangover help – How to beat a lingering hangover, plus smart tips for a healthy New Year. Continue reading…
Not fitting the bill – Many Americans have trouble paying for health services even though they have employer-sponsored insurance, a new study reveals. Continue reading…
‘Worsening trauma’ – Migrants crossing the U.S. southern border are showing troubling symptoms of PTSD. Continue reading…
‘Startling' rise – Study predicts incidences of this disease will grow among young Americans. Find out more. Continue reading…
Measles outbreak – An Ohio county reported over 80 measles cases. Continue reading…
