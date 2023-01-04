Expand / Collapse search
New COVID omicron subvariant has doctors concerned: 'Spreading like wildfire'

Plus more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Many in the Northeast are coming down with new COVID omicron subvariant XBB.1.5. Doctors expect it to spread through U.S.

Many in the Northeast are coming down with new COVID omicron subvariant XBB.1.5. Doctors expect it to spread through U.S. (iStock)

‘Spreading like wildfire’ – This COVID omicron subvariant has medical professionals on alert. Continue reading…

Fast-tracked – A medication for diabetes is likely to earn FDA approval this year for weight loss. What to know now.  Continue reading…

Stretch it out – Here's how to get the most benefit from moving your body and staying limber in the New Year. Continue reading…

Stretching can help eliminate back pain and other aches and pains. Remember that it's always wise to check with a doctor first before beginning any new exercise program or regimen.

Stretching can help eliminate back pain and other aches and pains. Remember that it's always wise to check with a doctor first before beginning any new exercise program or regimen. (iStock)

Subvariant concerns – What you must know today about latest omicron variant, XBB.1.5. Continue reading…

Hangover help – How to beat a lingering hangover, plus smart tips for a healthy New Year. Continue reading…

Not fitting the bill – Many Americans have trouble paying for health services even though they have employer-sponsored insurance, a new study reveals. Continue reading…

Many Americans, particularly women, are having difficulty paying for their services — especially dental and mental health care needs — a new study reveals.

Many Americans, particularly women, are having difficulty paying for their services — especially dental and mental health care needs — a new study reveals. (iStock)

‘Worsening trauma’ – Migrants crossing the U.S. southern border are showing troubling symptoms of PTSD. Continue reading…

‘Startling' rise – Study predicts incidences of this disease will grow among young Americans. Find out more. Continue reading…

Measles outbreak An Ohio county reported over 80 measles cases. Continue reading…

The 82 measles cases in Franklin County, Ohio, make up the bulk of the nation's 117 reported cases. 

The 82 measles cases in Franklin County, Ohio, make up the bulk of the nation's 117 reported cases.  (iStock )

