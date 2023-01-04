New COVID omicron subvariant has doctors concerned: 'Spreading like wildfire'

Welcome to the Fox News Health Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

‘Spreading like wildfire’ – This COVID omicron subvariant has medical professionals on alert. Continue reading…

Fast-tracked – A medication for diabetes is likely to earn FDA approval this year for weight loss. What to know now. Continue reading…

Stretch it out – Here's how to get the most benefit from moving your body and staying limber in the New Year. Continue reading…

Subvariant concerns – What you must know today about latest omicron variant, XBB.1.5. Continue reading…

Hangover help – How to beat a lingering hangover, plus smart tips for a healthy New Year. Continue reading…

Not fitting the bill – Many Americans have trouble paying for health services even though they have employer-sponsored insurance, a new study reveals. Continue reading…

‘Worsening trauma’ – Migrants crossing the U.S. southern border are showing troubling symptoms of PTSD. Continue reading…

‘Startling' rise – Study predicts incidences of this disease will grow among young Americans. Find out more. Continue reading…

Measles outbreak – An Ohio county reported over 80 measles cases. Continue reading…

