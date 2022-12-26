Stretching during the holidays is a smart, healthy move: Here's how to do it right

It is far too easy during the holidays to forget fitness and well-being — including stretching.

Yet staying fit and limber is critical, no matter the time of year.

Patrick Fernandez, a flexologist with StretchLab's location on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, appeared on "Fox & Friends" on Monday to share smart tips and stretching ideas for the holiday period and well beyond.

The company offers assisted stretching for its clients via the help of trained exercise coaches.

Stretching can help eliminate back pain and other aches and pains (and it's always wise to check with a doctor first before beginning any new exercise program or regimen).

Said Fernandez, "Stretching is very important."

He then demonstrated a stretch for the lower back, emphasizing that it should be held for 20-30 seconds.

Those who sit for long periods of time at tables, desks or laptop stations may benefit greatly from some of these stretches.

He said it's done while standing, with legs slightly apart.

He then demonstrated a cross-body shoulder stretch.

He said this stretch as well should be held for 20-30 seconds.

He said this stretch as well should be held for 20-30 seconds.

Fernandez then turned next to stretches for the neck — demonstrating a tilting of the head slightly, again noting this stretch should be held for 20-30 seconds as well.

"There's a lot of tension there in the neck when you're sitting a lot," said Fernandez.

Family members and friends can do all of these stretches together during the holidays, of course — and even make this into a new family tradition for shared and healthy times together.

To learn more and to see the individual stretches mentioned here, watch the video at the top of this article — or click here to access it.