How to beat a New Year's hangover

New Year's Eve might have been wonderful.

Yet that New Year's Day hangover can be no fun at all.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday, chef and nutritionist Diane Henderiks, based in New Jersey, revealed some key tips and tricks for how to beat an unpleasant hangover.

She also discussed the best ways to get an energy boost to kickstart the New Year of 2023.

She mentioned sports drinks, apple cider vinegar — that "acts as a natural dieretic to kind of flush things out" — and green smoothies, which "you want to add a little pineapple juice or something sweet to," plus beet juice, which "has something called betaine in it, but you have to mix it with something else" too, she said, for taste.

Henderiks also noted that "Virgin Marys are good" (the nonalcoholic version of a Bloody Mary).

The key to benefiting the most from energy drinks, by the way, are three smart tips, she said.

"You want the lowest amount of sugar," she said.

"You also want [the] appropriate amount of caffeine," she added, meaning not too much — so check the labels on the drinks carefully to make sure you know how much caffeine you might be ingesting.

"And just look for added boosters," such as amino acids, B12 and more, she said.

She mentioned that she likes "matcha and green tea together."

Her number-one piece of advice for those struggling with a tremendous hangover right now?

"I wouldn't drink more," she said — meaning more alcohol.

Instead, "I would eat anything with a lot of color, because you're going to get phytochemicals and all the natural plant-based [benefits]," she said.

"Things that are plant based — that's the way to do it."

"And drink a lot of water," she added.

