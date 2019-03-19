Nevada high school student with autism crowned prom king

It was a “perfect” night indeed.

One Nevada high school student was recently surprised to be crowned prom king at the big dance, and the moment was captured in video footage that's touching hearts across the internet.

In recent days, a clip of the sweet scene hit Facebook, where it has since gone viral with over 46,000 views. According to Fox 13, the teenager in the video, Edgar, was surprised to be awarded the coveted crown on prom night, after a classmate named Shaun “stepped down from the honor” and requested that Edgar, who has autism, take the title instead.

DISNEY WORLD GUEST LOSES BOYFRIEND AT EPCOT, ASKS INTERNET FOR HELP

In the footage, a school official announces Edgar’s name as king of the dance over the loudspeaker in the festive venue – and the crowd erupts in cheers.

“Edgar! Edgar! Edgar! Edgar!” the students chant and shout in support.

The prom king is all smiles as he accepts the crown and shares a hug with the official, touching his new royal headgear in apparent disbelief. Soon, he was tearing up in response to the overwhelmingly happy moment.

Minutes later, Edgar hit the dance floor with a student who appeared to be the prom queen, sashaying and swaying to Ed Sheeran's “Perfect” — a serendipitous tune for the special moment — before the rest of the prom-goers join in.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In the days since, the story has since struck a heartstring with social media.

“This was so touching to see that humanity is still alive. These teens are exceptional and their parents should be so proud,” one Facebook fan wrote online. “Great joy and blessing to all of you. He will never forget your kindness.”

“This renews my hope in future generations. A simple act of kindness can mean so much to an individual with Autism,” another agreed. “This probably made his parents night even more.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It's so hard not knowing if my child will be accepted in school or ostracized. I hope he has friends like these.”