Disney World guest loses boyfriend at Epcot, asks Internet for help

One couple’s day at Walt Disney World quickly turned into a game of hide-and-seek.

Brittany Blake and boyfriend Regory Turco had visited the Florida theme park on Friday expecting to spend some time together exploring the massive tourist destination. However, Blake ended up spending most of the day searching for Turco.

Hours into her search, Blake turned to a special group for Disney Annual Passholders on Facebook, where she asked others to help her locate her missing beau, whose cell phone battery had died. She also posted a photo of the pair.

“Weird post but lost my boyfriend in Epcot today and haven’t been able to find him for hours because his phone is dead. If anyone sees him can they tell him to meet us at the Mexican pavillion?”

The post gathered over 1,300 comments two hours after posting, FOX4 reported.

“That shirt is very distinctive. Someone should be able to spot him,” Nikki Goodfellow posted with laughing faces following her comment, FOX4 reported.

The search party even created its own hashtag to help the campaign go viral.

“This is my favorite post ever in AP! #FINDREGORY #FINDBRITTANYBF,” Tison Singleton said, FOX4 posted.

The comments – and searching – continued until, minutes before the park closed and three hours after he went missing, Turco was found standing in line for the “Frozen” boat-ride attraction.

Blake took time to update the hundreds of concerned Facebook users.

“Update on my boyfriend: Found on the frozen ride. He was drinking all day while looking for me. BTW: thanks for everyone’s nice comments!!” Blake wrote.

Though pleased that Blake was able to located her boyfriend, those on the Facebook forum offered advice on how to prevent this from happening again.

“This is why we always have a designated meeting place if we get split up and can’t reach each other,” Michelle Biondolillo said.

“Head to customer service/to the front of the park. I’m certain he’s there trying to find you as well LOL” Jennifer Cardona said, adding, “We have a home base we go to if we manage to get separated or phones are dead or other variables.”