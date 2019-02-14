National Weather Service issues 'small dog warning' during windy conditions in Midwest

“Hold on to your pooch!”

That’s the warning Clevelanders were given Tuesday and Wednesday as the city was hounded with wind gusts up to 50 mph.

The National Weather Service put out the “small dog warning” for pet owners so their beloved pups didn’t blow away.

The government agency also added an effective image for maximum impact featuring a dog blowing through the air.

Luckily, no flying dogs were reported in the area, TODAY reports.

The NWS also told locals to be wary of trees blowing down, scattered power outages and missing trash cans during the tumultuous weather.