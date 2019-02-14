Seaplane recorded spinning out of control on New Hampshire ice runway

A pilot landing a seaplane on an ice runway in New Hampshire had a scary moment when the aircraft began to spin out of control.

Anne Morrell was live-streaming the Alton Bay Seaplane Base on Lake Winnipesaukee, the only FAA-approved ice runway in the lower 48 states, to show friends what it looks like when the planes make the scary landing, NH1 reports.

RESTAURANT SLAMMED FOR 'REVOLTING' VALENTINE'S DAY SIGN: 'THAT'S SO MANY LEVELS OF WRONG'

As a small plane flying in from Connecticut went to land Sunday morning, it crashed into a snowbank and spun around a few times before coming to a stop.

The nose and propeller were significantly damaged but neither the pilot nor passenger were hurt, according to NH1.

The plane had to be removed from the ice Monday morning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Under normal conditions, the runway is described as good, but “a little bumpy in spots” and attracts several hundred pilots each winter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.