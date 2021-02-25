Expand / Collapse search
Pets
Published

These are the ‘cutest’ dog breeds based on ‘golden ratio’ beauty measuring theory

Pet insurance comparison website ranked the cuteness of canines with math

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
Every dog owner wants to believe their pup is the cutest, but apparently that’s not the case if you’re a believer in the golden ratio.

The ancient Greek mathematical equation has long been used to rate the beauty of humans. However, analysts at the pet insurance comparison website moneybeach.co.uk have used the formula to rank the cuteness of 100 dog breeds.

To come up with its determination of the top 20 dog breeds, analysts looked at face-on photos of each canine and calculated their level of attractiveness based on the distance of its eyes, ears, nostrils and tongue.

With those measurements, the analysts were able to come up with a percentage that showed how much or how little each dog adhered to the golden ratio.

Only 10 dog breeds received a percentage that was higher than 62.5%.

10 of the "cutest" dog breeds, according to moneybeach.co.uk

1. Dalmatian     

A Dalmatian is a large-sized and spotted hunting dog. (iStock)

Adherence to the golden ratio: 67.03%

2. Irish Water Spaniel    

An Irish Water Spaniel (not pictured) is a versatile sporting dog with very curly fur. (iStock)

Adherence to the golden ratio: 66.26%

3. Wire Fox Terrier         

A Wire Fox Terrior is a small dog that was once bred to help chase foxes into burrows for hunting. (iStock)

Adherence to the golden ratio: 65.53%

4. Labrador Retreiver

A Labrador Retriever is a large-sized sporting dog that has become one of the most popular breeds around the world. (iStock)

Adherence to the golden ratio: 64.67%

5. Basset Hound          

A Basset Hound is a short-legged dog with a keen sense of smell. (iStock)

Adherence to the golden ratio: 64.43%

6. Samoyed       

A Samoyed is a medium-sized herding dog with distinct thick, white fur. (iStock)

Adherence to the golden ratio: 64.33%

7. Jack Russell Terrier

A Jack Russell Terrier is a small dog that was also bred for fox hunting. (iStock)

Adherence to the golden ratio: 63.86%

8. Rottweiler     

A Rottweiler can be a medium-to-large-sized dog. It was originally bred to herd livestock and pull carts. (iStock)

Adherence to the golden ratio: 63.65%

9. St. Bernard    

A St. Bernard is classified as a very large working dog. (iStock)

Adherence to the golden ratio: 62.94%

10. Golden Retriever     

A Golden Retriever is a medium-to-large-sized gun dog that was bred to retreive shot waterfowl. It has distinct golden-hued fur. (iStock)

Adherence to the golden ratio: 62.52%

The other 10 dogs to make moneybeack.co.uk’s list were the Newfoundland, Pug, Schnauzer, Leonberger, Cavapoo, Springador, Siberian Husky, Bernese Mountain Dog, Old English Bulldog and Bloodhound.

To see the rest of moneybeack.co.uk’s pet beauty rankings, click here.

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.