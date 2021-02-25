These are the ‘cutest’ dog breeds based on ‘golden ratio’ beauty measuring theory

Every dog owner wants to believe their pup is the cutest, but apparently that’s not the case if you’re a believer in the golden ratio.

The ancient Greek mathematical equation has long been used to rate the beauty of humans. However, analysts at the pet insurance comparison website moneybeach.co.uk have used the formula to rank the cuteness of 100 dog breeds.

To come up with its determination of the top 20 dog breeds, analysts looked at face-on photos of each canine and calculated their level of attractiveness based on the distance of its eyes, ears, nostrils and tongue.

With those measurements, the analysts were able to come up with a percentage that showed how much or how little each dog adhered to the golden ratio.

Only 10 dog breeds received a percentage that was higher than 62.5%.

10 of the "cutest" dog breeds, according to moneybeach.co.uk

1. Dalmatian

Adherence to the golden ratio: 67.03%

2. Irish Water Spaniel

Adherence to the golden ratio: 66.26%

3. Wire Fox Terrier

Adherence to the golden ratio: 65.53%

4. Labrador Retreiver

Adherence to the golden ratio: 64.67%

5. Basset Hound

Adherence to the golden ratio: 64.43%

6. Samoyed

Adherence to the golden ratio: 64.33%

7. Jack Russell Terrier

Adherence to the golden ratio: 63.86%

8. Rottweiler

Adherence to the golden ratio: 63.65%

9. St. Bernard

Adherence to the golden ratio: 62.94%

10. Golden Retriever

Adherence to the golden ratio: 62.52%

The other 10 dogs to make moneybeack.co.uk’s list were the Newfoundland, Pug, Schnauzer, Leonberger, Cavapoo, Springador, Siberian Husky, Bernese Mountain Dog, Old English Bulldog and Bloodhound.

To see the rest of moneybeack.co.uk’s pet beauty rankings, click here.